Chris Paul Sends 2-Word Message to NCAA Star Amid Latest LA Rumors

We’re a little more than a week into free agency, and the landscape for the upcoming season is finally starting to take shape. The hoop world has already seen a few stunning trades, including the Milwaukee Bucks buying out Damian Lillard and landing Myles Turner, all in one swift move. However, there’s one player who’s been in the shadows for most of the free agency window. Yes, we’re talking about former San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul. The veteran superstar is yet to find his new home, but despite that, he seems to be in no rush whatsoever.

After his contract with the Spurs expired last season, CP3 announced that he’ll be coming back for one last ride. However, instead of actively weighing his landing options, Chris Paul is taking a laid-back approach for his last dance in the NBA. The 40-year-old guard is focused on developing the next generation of hoopers. Paul was recently seen at a Nike EYBL matchup rooting for his team, CP3, from the sidelines. If you’re not aware, CP has been leading his own grassroots program since 2009.

His on-the-road team, CP3, has fielded several players who range from anywhere between ages 10 to 17. Not just that, his team is also sponsored by Nike. That’s some really cool stuff from the veteran guard. But, it’s expected from arguably the most influential basketball player to represent the state of North Carolina in over a decade. However, that might change soon, and the player who could overtake CP poetically plays on his team. If you haven’t already, meet Coleman Cloer, a 6-foot-8 forward out of North Carolina.

Cloer is the No. 1-ranked prospect from N.C. and suits up for the Caldwell Academy and Paul’s team on the Nike EYBL circuit. He’s an absolute weapon on the court, and the future NBA Hall-of-Famer saw it firsthand recently. Paul was mesmerized by Cole Cloer’s brilliant effort during an EYBL clash. The forward scored 29 points in the first half, including some stunning shots from beyond the three-point arc. This left Chris Paul, just like everyone else, stunned. “So tough!! 😤” Paul wrote on his story.

It’s safe to say the young forward’s insane effort was loved by Chris Paul. And why shouldn’t CP love Cloer’s performance? After all, the two share quite a few similarities apart from both being North Carolina natives. Cloer is a hard-working, resilient player just like Paul, and that’s something the former San Antonio Spurs star loves to see. Nonetheless, it seems like Paul is doing a phenomenal job at developing talent at the grassroots level. However, he should also keep an eye on his next career move as a team from LA has set its sights on the veteran.

The LA Clippers emerge as the top destination for Chris Paul

One of the biggest brewing storylines that got overshadowed during the chaos of this free agency window has been that of none other than former San Antonio guard Chris Paul. The 40-year-old veteran is gearing up for his 21st season in the NBA. However, he’s yet to decide the colors he’ll be repping once the campaign tips off later this year. Several teams have been linked to CP, given his experience and skill set, but it seems like the Los Angeles Clippers are the frontrunners in the race to land him.

Yes, Paul might be setting himself up for a reunion with his former employers, a team with whom the NBA icon built his legacy. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that the James Harden and Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers make “a lot of sense” for Paul.

“Last time on this show, I thought the Phoenix Suns would be the most likely landing spot for him,” She said on NBA Today. “I want to expand that or maybe amend it, and say I think the Los Angeles Clippers make a lot of sense for him now. Now that they’ve traded Norman Powell, they need extra reinforcement in the backcourt. And Bradley Beal’s out there. Why not have them both?”

For those of you who are not aware, the Clippers shipped Norman Powell to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal that brought them John Collins from the Utah Jazz. This move has opened up a lot of minutes for a player such as Paul in the backcourt. So, this seems like a win-win situation for both the Clippers and CP. That’s because the Clippers will get someone to fill in the void in their backcourt. Meanwhile, Paul will have his wish of playing his last season in the NBA in Los Angeles granted.