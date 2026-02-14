Chris Paul’s Next Career Move Involves $30 Billion Team-Up After Retirement Announcement: Report

After an unsuccessful farewell tour with the LA Clippers and an unexpected detour with the Toronto Raptors, Chris Paul still has admirers. The retirement announcement came just 9 hours ago, and his next gig is already under discussion. In fact, the 40-year-old hinted at continuing either as a coach or as an analyst.

“While this chapter of being an ‘NBA player’ is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life,” Paul added in his retirement message. Since then, teammates, coaches, and rivals have dropped their affection for CP3. Now, even a $30 billion cable sports colossus is ready to add the Point God to its roster.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported Chris Paul could make a move in the broadcasting world. For now, ESPN would be considered the favorite, but there is a chance that NBC and Amazon Prime Video could also show interest. The connection with ESPN is due to a previous working relationship.

Paul has previously worked on ABC/ESPN’s NBA coverage and has had a close relationship with outgoing Disney CEO Bob Iger. That’s why ESPN would be considered the favorite for Paul if he goes into broadcasting. Since he has announced his retirement, the network will have his services immediately rather than finishing out the season elsewhere.

Two years ago, ESPN added Paul to its conference finals studio coverage. Now, the network has a plethora of NBA programming, including “NBA Countdown,” so finding a role for Chris Paul won’t be too difficult. Not to forget, ESPN also licenses “Inside the NBA” as its top pregame show, where the former Clippers star can make sporadic appearances.

At least, the fans will watch Paul with some renewed hope. It was on December 3 when the Clippers decided to send the 12x All-Star home. Then, before the February 4 deadline, the Toronto Raptors traded for CP3 and weeks later would waive the Future Hall of Famer. Despite the tumultuous ending, the Point God earned the respect of his peers.

Chris Paul receives his flowers

“This is it! After 21 years I’m stepping away from basketball. As I write this, it’s hard to really know what to feel, but for once — most people would be surprised — I don’t have the answer lol!” Paul posted to Instagram on Friday afternoon. “But, mostly I’m filled with so much joy and gratitude!”

Following the announcement, tributes and best wishes have poured in from all corners of the basketball fraternity, including the biggest NBA superstars.

“HELLUVA CAREER CHAMP! CONGRATULATIONS,” LeBron James commented on his retirement post. “Point god! It was a pleasure being your teammate. Congrats on a legendary run my man!” Klay Thompson wrote for his former teammate. Similarly, other stars like Donovan Mitchell, Al Horford, Trae Young, Tyrese Maxey, and multiple others did the same gesture.

Even if Chris Paul didn’t get to end his basketball career on his note. Now, he can plan the next step, and the decision to begin a potential journey in broadcasting could be on the horizon.