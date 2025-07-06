CJ McCollum Pens Touching Message for Wife Amid Wizards’ Latest Trade Decision

The NBA offseason can feel pretty chaotic, right? Players often get treated like numbers on a spreadsheet, and it’s easy to lose sight of what really matters. But this week, veteran guard CJ McCollum gave us a really strong reminder. Even though his professional life was pretty crazy with trades and new starts, he took a moment to focus on what truly matters: his family.

Sharing a personal and heartfelt Instagram post, celebrating his wife Elise’s birthday with a tribute that gave us a peek into their life, McCollum wrote, “Happy Birthday my lover!! We love you so much!!!” he wrote next to some sweet photos. “The way you consistently lead our family with the best intention, love and care is so appreciated… The combination of energy and patience you possess gives us life daily and is unmatched. I don’t know how you do it! Especially when Margaux is waking up on the hour every hour. Thank you for holding it down daily and loving us the way you do.”

This was such a beautiful moment, especially when you think about all the craziness happening in his career lately. Just a couple of weeks back, McCollum was the main guy in a huge trade that sent him, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans over to the Washington Wizards. The Pelicans got Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the 40th draft pick in return. From a basketball standpoint, it was a really interesting move for a Wizards team that’s basically starting over. But financially, it was a brilliant play, a deal that reportedly saves the Wizards a massive $100 million in cap space by the 2026 offseason.

And it wasn’t even the biggest move. Right as McCollum was getting used to his new situation, the Wizards made another trade, really leaning into their plan to get younger. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the team picked up 21-year-old forward Cam Whitmore from the Houston Rockets for two second-round picks. Charania pointed out that this deal gives the former 20th overall pick a “tremendous opportunity for an increased role as he turns 21 on Tuesday and returns to the DMV area.” For Whitmore, who’s from Odenton, Maryland, and played at Archbishop Spalding, it’s a real coming home story.

The Wizards are really using all those second-round picks they’ve collected to take chances on promising young players. Charania said the Rockets had been trying for weeks to find Whitmore a “new home” with his agent, and the Wizards were the ones who jumped in. Whitmore is an amazing scorer – last season, he put up 0.46 points per touch, which was the fourth-best among all players with over 1,000 touches. Washington is basically betting that giving him a bigger role will help him reach his full potential.

It’s just another clear sign that the Wizards are all about building for the future. And right in the middle of all these young guys, they’ve got their new veteran leader, a player who instantly commands everyone’s respect in a dressing room.

CJ McCollum and Cam Whitmore define the Wizards’ future

The Cam Whitmore trade really shows what the Washington Wizards are trying to do now: make smart, low-risk bets on young players who have a lot of potential. In his two years in Houston, Whitmore just couldn’t get consistent minutes on a team that was trying to win right away. The Athletic reported that his defensive issues and lack of focus during clutch moments didn’t really fit with coach Ime Udoka’s tough style. But the Wizards’ front office, who apparently really liked him during the 2023 draft and even tried to move up to get him, sees a real chance here. They see a talented, strong, 21-year-old scorer they can get without spending too much.

And it looks like Whitmore really learned a lot from his time in Houston. He spent parts of his first two seasons playing in the G League, and he used that time to get more focused. “Whatever’s in front of me, I’m gonna be lights out. I’m on assignment… I’m just gonna keep grinding every day, keep getting better,” he said about his time with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He also admitted what he needs to work on, saying he’s concentrating on “being aware and locking in… making quicker decisions on the fly, offensively and defensively.” This kind of self-awareness is something even his old coach, Ime Udoka, has noticed. Udoka recently said, “Cam understands what he needs to do to be on the floor and improve as far as that. I think he’s taken those steps and done that.”

The Wizards now have a ton of young, talented wing players, like Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, and now Cam Whitmore. It’s going to be a huge challenge for head coach Brian Keefe to figure out how to give everyone enough playing time and keep them all happy.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 16, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Cam Whitmore (7) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (17) in the first half at the Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

And that’s exactly where the other part of their plan fits in. It’s why the CJ McCollum trade makes so much sense. In a locker room packed with young players all trying to earn their place, McCollum’s veteran leadership paired with all his experience is going to be absolutely vital. He’s not just there to put up points; he’s there to guide them. As the president of the NBA Players Association, he’s one of the most respected people in the entire league.

So, this is the Wizards’ new way forward. They’re plucking up young players like flowers after spring. All the while also bringing some much-needed vet presence in the dressing room. On paper, this feels like a recipe for success. Let’s see if the young guns of Washington can translate this to on-court performances.