CJ McCollum’s Wife Pens Heartfelt Message on Honor After Losing Major NBA Role

A heartbeat can shake the quiet, and sometimes, that’s all the world needs. Toss in grit, grace, and a killer crossover, and you’ve got CJ McCollum dancing in the light. On the court, he’s all splash and smarts. Off it, he moves like a storm wrapped in kindness. He leads, uplifts, and gives. And through it all, he proves that real power begins where ego ends and empathy dares to speak loud.

The Portland Trail Blazers legend donned the New Orleans Pelicans’ jersey till the end of last season. He had a brilliant 2024-25 season, averaging 21.1 ppg, 3.8 reb, and 4.1 ast. However, the Pelicans couldn’t do much the past season. And to be fair, lackluster would be an understatement at this point.

Meanwhile, the 2025 ESPY Awards named McCollum a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. That’s not all; this marked his second appearance on the list. Therefore, without a moment’s hesitation, his college sweetheart-turned-wife, Elise Esposito, penned down an extremely heartwarming message for the 33-year-old guard. Taking to her Instagram handle, Elise shared a series of photos from the Award night, and added her long message.

“Congrats to you, my love, on being named a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award (again!!!). ❤️ This nomination is a reflection of your commitment to making this world a better place and creating meaningful opportunities for youth across the country…” she wrote.

CJ McCollum has always had more than a jump shot in his arsenal. Now with the Wizards, the Canton native stands tall under a brighter light. ESPN’s 2025 Sports Humanitarian Awards named him a finalist for the Muhammad Ali honor, and it feels earned. From court to cause, he’s become a force for reform, echoing through schools, streets, and hearts. And this time, the whole nation’s watching him do it again.

While hooping for New Orleans, McCollum powered real change. He joined forces with the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights, carved out sanctuaries like the Dream Center, and tackled justice and education with fearless intent. In 2024, he went bigger, pledging $1 million toward full scholarships for low-income students through his McCollum Scholars program. Its purpose is with precision. And for CJ, giving back is never a side hustle. It’s the whole game.

Meanwhile, amidst all the off-court glory, McCollum quietly stepped away from a major role within the league. As it turns out, the Players’ Association was ready for a new chapter and needed fresh leadership at the helm.

CJ McCollum vacates his seat as the NBPA President for Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet has taken center stage again, but this time, the spotlight hits differently. VanVleet is the new NBPA President and now leads the charge for every player across the league. The vote came during the NBPA’s annual summer summit, as VanVleet, 31, stepped into a four-year term filled with heavy-duty challenges—from collective bargaining to player safety and league-wide policy decisions. His moment has officially arrived.

Meanwhile, CJ McCollum gracefully passes the torch after a legacy-making run. From 2021 to 2025, he led the union through one of its most impactful eras, negotiating the transformative 2023 CBA and steering the ship toward long-term labor peace. VanVleet now builds on that foundation, backed by years of grind and grit. Once undrafted, now undefeated in resolve, he vows to serve with purpose, pride, and an unwavering voice for every NBA journey.

When purpose laces up next to talent, you get CJ McCollum in full form. From buckets to boardrooms, from scholarships to union deals, he’s played every role like a franchise cornerstone. Now, as Fred VanVleet takes the reins, McCollum steps aside with grace and fire still in his stride. Because for him, the game never ends—it just finds a new way to give.