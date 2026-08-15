Cavs’ Clear Path to Peyton Watson Bid Emerges After Dennis Schroder Trade

Following an offseason overshadowed by LeBron James’ decision to spurn his hometown team in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going for a bolder countermove. They’re creating critical room under the first apron just to land the raw talent of Peyton Watson. By trading veteran point guard Dennis Schroder and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann on Friday, Cleveland shed $6.8 million in immediate luxury tax obligations while creating vital breathing room to land the young forward.

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The primary objective behind unloading Schroder’s $14.8 million salary is clear: clearing a direct pathway to sign unrestricted free agent James Harden to a multi-year deal while simultaneously securing the top available restricted free agent, Peyton Watson.

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NBA insider Brett Siegel noted that shedding salary was a prerequisite for Cleveland’s to land a top-tier wing talent like Watson or Jonathan Kuminga.

“Trading either Dennis Schroder or Max Strus was the main step in the Cavs pulling off some sort of offseason move while waiting to officially sign James Harden,” Siegel reported. “After unloading Schroder, the Cavs have a path to adding either Peyton Watson or Jonathan Kuminga.”

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According to analyst Ryan Blackburn, one more transactional domino needs to fall for Cleveland to comfortably execute their broader roster strategy without triggering hard-cap complications.

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“If the Cavs find an actual taker for Max Strus without taking back salary, that’s when the alarm bells can really go off here,” Blackburn explained. “They’re $29 mil away from first apron, and a sign and trade would hard cap them. Harden at $25 mil+ and Watson at $20 mil+ leaves room to go.”

Peyton Watson remains a restricted free agent after declining a four-year, $70 million extension offer from the Denver Nuggets that included a team option in the fourth season.

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Facing immense luxury tax pressures, Denver’s front office has expressed a willingness to facilitate a sign-and-trade if a suitor delivers at least one future first-round draft pick alongside a productive rotation player.

With Cleveland sitting roughly $30 million below the first apron prior to Harden’s pending deal, a potential follow-up move involving Max Strus’ expiring $16.7 million contract would make a sign-and-trade package with the Nuggets possible.

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While the Atlanta Hawks’ Jonathan Kuminga remains an alternative target, Watson’s elite two-way versatility and defensive ceiling make him Cleveland’s preferred addition to pair alongside Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Harden.

The 23-year-old forward experienced a breakout campaign with the Nuggets this past season. Watson’s market value reflects his desire for a long-term commitment, pushing it above $20 million annually, a figure the luxury-tax-bound Nuggets are unable to guarantee fully.

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As a result, Watson’s camp, led by Klutch Sports, has actively explored sign-and-trade avenues across the league. Along with Cleveland emerging as a primary suitor, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers are also interested in Watson.

The Cavs swapped Schroder for Mann’s flexible $8 million contract, which has an affordable team option for the subsequent season. They successfully laid the structural groundwork for its next major maneuver.



If the team’s president, Koby Altman, can finalize a trade for Strus without absorbing substantial incoming payroll, the Cavaliers can meet Denver’s trade demands and Watson’s preferred price tag to finalize a revamped championship-caliber rotation for the 2026–27 season.