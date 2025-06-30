Donovan Mitchell & Darius Garland React to $250M WNBA Deal Amid LeBron James Trade Rumors

“The demand for women’s basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family.” Those were WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s words as she dropped the league’s biggest announcement in years. The WNBA is still young compared to its NBA counterpart. But with viral moments like Unrivaled and breakout stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the league’s momentum has been undeniable. So, this fresh wave of expansion? Not exactly shocking.

On Monday, the WNBA officially confirmed three new franchises: Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia. The Cleveland team will tip off in 2028, marking a long-overdue return to the city’s pro hoops environment. For Cleveland fans, there couldn’t be any more good news. After years of the men’s squad carrying the city’s basketball pride alone, the women are stepping in to claim their spotlight. And frankly, it’s about time. But this isn’t just a win for the fans. It’s a proud moment for the Cavaliers too, especially All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

In a recent Instagram post from WNBA Cleveland, a couple of familiar faces wasted no time joining the celebration. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland’s dynamic backcourt duo, shared their excitement, too, as the city prepares to welcome its newest pro team. Donovan kept it simple but heartfelt, saying, “Just wanna say WNBA welcome to Cleveland. We are excited. I know the fans are. I know the city’s excited, it will be a lot of fun.” Darius Garland wasn’t quiet either.

Darius said, “Just want to come and say, we are super excited to welcome the WNBA to the land. I can’t wait to come and watch some games and come and support.” It’s the kind of energy that signals something bigger is brewing in Cleveland’s basketball culture. And this is just the start. All three announced new WNBA teams had to pay a hefty $250 million expansion fee. Don’t be shocked to learn that both Cleveland and Detroit once hosted WNBA squads. Cleveland’s team was famously called the Cleveland Rockers. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see what name this new team will carry.

But Cleveland’s hoops buzz doesn’t stop there. Word on the street is that another homecoming could be brewing, and yes, it involves The King. Rumors are swirling about LeBron James potentially making a return to Cleveland. So, what’s really going down in The Land? Let’s get to the bottom of it!

Could LeBron James make a shocking return to Donovan Mitchell’s Cleveland?

Could LeBron James really stage a third act in the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Donovan Mitchell? It’s the question lighting up The Land right now. Sure, James picked up his $52.6 million option with the Lakers, but the speculation refuses to die down. Still, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst pumped the brakes on that hype. “In 2025, trading a player who makes $53 million… is extremely complicated,” Windhorst explained. “So, I would say right now, that’s an interesting development that I’m not sure will actually lead to any change.”

At this point in his career, LeBron’s likely taking things carefully, chasing the best title shot available. And while his agent, Rich Paul, recently hinted that James understands the Lakers are rebuilding around co-star Luka Doncic, there’s a limit to his patience.

“The Lakers don’t have any control,” Windhorst pointed out. “They can only receive his notification of the player option. If he wants to be traded, he can communicate that. He hasn’t done that.” For now, as the Lakers scramble for frontcourt depth and fresh legs, the entire league’s waiting on LeBron James’ next move. A Cleveland homecoming with Mitchell would be a fairytale ending, but don’t bet the house on it happening this summer or anytime soon.