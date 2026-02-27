Cavs’ Glaring Weakness With James Harden Revealed in Intel From NBA Execs

The Cleveland Cavaliers took every measure to rebuild. At the Feb 5 deadline, they broke their Core Four, trading Darius Garland to the LA Clippers for James Harden. The Cavs added Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder’s star power as well. But while the move only strengthens the team offensively, there is still something that the front office needs to look into.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Adjusting to James Harden midyear is a tough thing to ask your team to do, especially when their offense has been pretty good the last few years,” an Eastern Conference executive told ESPN. “The way Harden plays can benefit everyone on the floor, but it’s an adjustment for everyone on the floor. They seem really bought in, and that’s a big part of the challenge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the deadline, the Cavaliers thrived offensively with a 117.0 ORTG overall and an elite 119.3 in the Garland era. They went 30-21 behind Donovan Mitchell at 28.5 PPG and Evan Mobley at 17.5 PPG. However, a 17-16 slump exposed the need for another creator.

James Harden comes into the picture. In 7 games, he averaged 18.9 PPG, 8.0 APG, and 4.6 RPG, while shooting 48.1% from three. Other stretches showed 24.7 PPG, 8.2 APG, and 60.4% TS. Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen rose to 20.7 PPG on 75.4% FG.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Feb 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With Harden on court, Cleveland’s ORTG soared to 128.1, ranking in the 99th percentile and +9 versus off court. Lineups with Mitchell hit 132.0 ORTG. Post trade, the team posted 124.9 ORTG, 2nd in the league since February, and 118.5 overall, fueling a 7-game streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Pace climbed to 101.06, 7th league-wide. Still, Harden’s elite isolation at 1.44 PPP and pick and roll at 1.17 PPP demand buy-in. His usage shifts control from Mitchell and Garland. Even so, a +4.2 net rating and wins validate the gamble. The Clippers once posted 118.3 ORTG with him, proving midseason change carries risk.

But adding Harden to the roster doesn’t completely solve all the errors in the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sure, the 36-year-old former MVP adds the star power the team desperately needed. However, their perimeter isn’t the strongest yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

James Harden doesn’t solve defensive issues for Cleveland

Another Western Conference executive talked to ESPN about Harden’s presence in Cleveland. “I’m more encouraged by this version of the Cavs than a month ago,” the West executive said. “But they still have a glaring weakness on the perimeter defensively. If you’re banking on Max Strus and Dean Wade to be your defenders, you’re still dealing with the same problem: two guards, two bigs, and defensive issues. But Harden is a big upgrade for this stretch run.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland’s defense told two stories. Before James Harden, the Cavs sat with a 112.2 DRTG, at a top-10 level. However, slumps pushed it to 114.0. After the trade, across about 10 games, the net rating climbed to +5.2 and DRTG settled at 113.0, marking a 9th percentile jump through lineup tweaks. Moreover, a 7-game win streak produced a sharp 110.5 DRTG, a leap from 115.2 a month earlier. Optimism returned fast. Still, cracks remain on the perimeter.

Cleveland ranks 22nd in opponent 3PA at 39.1 per game and 18th in 3P% defense at 36.8%. Two big lineups with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen struggle outside, allowing +4.1 opponent 3P% when Max Strus or Dean Wade guard primary actions. Their shared minutes concede 48.2% on jumpers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Feb 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Individually, Max Strus carries a 116.2 DRTG, averages 0.6 steals, and fouls 3.1 times per 36 minutes. Dean Wade counters with a 103 lineup DRTG beside Mobley and Allen and 1.6 steals, yet plays 22.7 minutes and allows +2.8 points per possession against elite guards.

Meanwhile, James Harden posts a 112.8 DRTG, a career low, plus 1.4 steals. His pick and roll defense beats Darius Garland’s 115.5 DRTG, trimming backcourt DRTG by 3 points and stabilizing the stretch run.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is Cleveland’s beautiful gamble in motion. The offense hums louder with James Harden beside Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, and the buy-in feels real. Yet the perimeter still flickers under pressure. So yes, the ceiling rises. However, the cracks remain. And that tension makes this ride electric.