Cavs Issue Statement After James Harden’s Arrest for Unlawful Weapon

The Cleveland Cavaliers exited the playoffs after being swept by the New York Knicks, but their offseason took a chaotic turn. A routine early morning traffic stop led to the arrest of an 11-time All-Star. The Cavs issued a statement this morning in the aftermath of the arrest.

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According to ESPN Cleveland, the Cavs said in a statement:

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“The Cleveland Cavaliers are aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning and are in the process of gathering additional information. We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available. At this time, we will have no further comment.”

According to court records and multiple news outlets, James Harden was arrested in Houston, Texas, early Saturday morning and charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. Authorities allege that officers observed a handgun inside a vehicle owned and driven by Harden at approximately 3:40 a.m. The weapon was reportedly in plain view and not carried in a holster, which led to the charge.

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Harden was booked into Harris County Jail and later released after posting bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 22. The charge listed in court records is “Unlawful Carrying Weapons”, a misdemeanor offense. Court documents reportedly state that Harden “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly” carried a handgun in a motor vehicle he owned, with the firearm visible inside the vehicle.

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Several reports noted that the issue was not necessarily ownership of the firearm itself, but that it was allegedly visible and not properly holstered inside the vehicle. NBC News and local Houston reporting indicated that as part of the bond conditions, Harden was ordered not to possess weapons and to refrain from alcohol and drug use while the case is pending. He may also be subject to random testing.

What’s the Impact on Harden’s NBA Future

The timing is notable because Harden is approaching an important offseason decision. He reportedly holds a player option worth more than $42 million and had been expected to discuss a longer-term deal with Cleveland. While there is no indication yet that the case will affect those plans, it creates an unexpected off-court storyline during contract negotiations.

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Imago Credit: IMAGN

The expectation around the league before the arrest was that Harden would opt out and re-sign with Cleveland on a shorter, team-friendly contract. Several reports cited projections in the range of two years, $56-65 million, while Jake Fischer reported a deal around two years, $60 million is viewed as a likely outcome.

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The Cavaliers are reportedly interested in bringing him back despite their disappointing playoff exit, and Harden himself had recently said he was willing to do “whatever it takes” to help the franchise compete for a title.

The Cavaliers acquired Harden from the Clippers at the February trade deadline in exchange for Darius Garland and a second-round pick. In 26 regular-season games with Cleveland, he averaged 20.5 ppg, 7.7 apg and 4.8 rpg. The move helped transform Cleveland into one of the NBA’s best offenses and gave Donovan Mitchell a secondary creator capable of running the offense.

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The postseason was more complicated. His playoff averages fell to 19.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds, with his shooting efficiency dipping noticeably, particularly from the three-point range.