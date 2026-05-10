Cleveland Makes Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend Coco Jones Break Down in Tears After Cavs Star’s 35-Point Night vs Pistons

Donovan Mitchell’s 35-point performance in Saturday night’s 116–109 win pulled the Cleveland Cavaliers back into their second-round series against the Detroit Pistons, keeping them alive after dropping both road games to open the series. The final buzzer brought the crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to its feet, and the cameras found Coco Jones in the stands, completely overwhelmed and breaking down in tears as the crowd gave her fiancé a standing ovation.

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That image captured something Mitchell’s raw numbers could not. The Cavaliers had lost both of the first two games in Detroit, with Mitchell putting up 23 and 31 points respectively in losses, production that was enormous in volume but not enough to rescue a team struggling badly to keep up with the Pistons’ defensive pressure. Detroit entered Game 3 as the East’s most dominant defensive force, built on relentless perimeter pressure and Cade Cunningham’s composed orchestration, and they had used that identity to dictate the series’ opening two games. Mitchell dismantled Detroit’s defense at home, with Jones watching from the stands.

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It was a visceral reminder of how personal these playoff moments become when loved ones are watching, echoing scenes that have defined other stars’ biggest nights. Think of LeBron James in recent playoffs, where his mother Gloria’s presence courtside has layered extra meaning onto generational milestones, with LeBron himself noting the surreal joy of his mom watching both her son and grandson (Bronny) on the playoff stage.

Or Giannis Antetokounmpo, celebrating championship moments and MVP honors with his family visibly moved in the stands, tears flowing as he thanked his mother and brothers. These family-driven surges often elevate performance when the stakes feel most personal.

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Mitchell averaged 38.1 combined points, rebounds, and assists per game during the regular season, but had not matched those heights in the opening two games of the Detroit series before Saturday’s breakout. The 35-point performance was the answer the Cavaliers needed, and the emotion Jones showed in the stands was a reflection of everything it meant.

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That weight had not been evenly distributed. James Harden had been a liability in both games, finishing with more turnovers than made field goals, meaning the weight of the series had been placed almost entirely on Mitchell’s shoulders before Saturday. He carried it in front of his fiancée, and she felt every point of it.

The connection between Mitchell’s biggest moments and Jones’s presence is something he has spoken about openly. On Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden, he scored 34 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and dished 6 assists, then got mic’d up and admitted the real reason he was dunking.

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“I ain’t dunk in like three months. I only dunk when she’s here,” he said on ESPN. Saturday was a different kind of stage, but the dynamic was the same.

Jones has been a regular courtside presence throughout Mitchell’s playoff run, missing the first two games in Detroit after attending the 2026 Met Gala in New York on May 4 before making the turnaround to Cleveland for Game 3. The couple, who announced their engagement in July 2025 after two years of dating, have made their relationship a fixture of the NBA’s cultural conversation this season.

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Mitchell even brought Jones back to Salt Lake City in March to show her the place where his career began, a moment he described as making him reflect on “how far he has come.” Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was another chapter in that story, and this one ended with Coco Jones in tears and Cleveland back in the series.

The Cavs Still Have a Mountain to Climb, and Mitchell Knows It

That said, one home win moves the series to 2-1, not level, and the Pistons are not a team that panics after a road loss. Detroit entered this series as the East’s top seed at 60-22 on the regular season, with Cade Cunningham on pace to become only the third player in franchise history to average 25 points and eight assists through a single playoff run. Their defensive system has been suffocating for two straight games, and the Cavaliers’ backcourt efficiency problems, aside from Mitchell, have not been resolved by returning home alone.

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Imago Credits: IMAGN

One area of particular concern has been Cleveland’s perimeter defense, which it has struggled to maintain. Duncan Robinson has been a particular problem for Cleveland on the other end, averaging 18 points per game across the first two contests, hitting five threes in each, exploiting the Cavaliers’ vulnerability defending the perimeter.

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Cleveland does have a documented track record of making adjustments in the second half at home, covering the second-half spread in 65% of their home games, suggesting their ability to find another gear is a real pattern rather than circumstance.

Solving the Robinson problem while asking Mitchell to again produce at the level he delivered Saturday is a narrow road. But after Game 3, it’s still at least a road. Game 4 tips off Monday at 8 PM ET on NBC and Peacock, and Jones, presumably, will be back in her seat.