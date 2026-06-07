Cavs’ Priority Shifts Toward $18.5M Star Amid LeBron James Reunion Rumors: Insider

LeBron James, like every other fan, saw the Cavaliers lose Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the New York Knicks. Days later, he liked an Instagram post urging his return to Cleveland for the 2026-27 season, which caused a frenzy on social media. Now, as the Cavaliers begin assembling the roster that will either welcome him home or move on without him, the first significant offseason decision has already been reportedly made, and it has nothing to do with the most famous free agent on the market.

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According to NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line on Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to prioritize re-signing forward Dean Wade over guard Keon Ellis this offseason. It is a move that signals where the front office believes the team’s most urgent positional needs lie heading into what could be the most consequential summer in franchise history since 2014.

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The argument for Wade over Ellis is straightforward. Wade can hold his own against the big, ball-handling forwards that have tormented this team in every meaningful playoff series. He started 38 games this season and played a career-high 22.3 minutes per game in a utility-forward role that became more important as the Cavaliers pushed deeper into the playoffs.

Cleveland has more need for depth in their frontcourt than at guard. And with Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Dennis Schroder, Max Strus and Craig Porter Jr. already on the books, keeping Ellis would push them deeper into second-apron territory without solving the positional problem that cost them against New York.

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Furthermore, Ellis, for his part, went from one of the first players off the bench to a healthy scratch by the end of the regular season, a trajectory that complicated his free-agent value regardless of what the Cavaliers decided.

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Mitchell and Evan Mobley are both set to earn over $50 million annually next season. Harden holds a $42.3 million player option. The cap picture is tight, the draft assets are limited, and the window is real but narrowing.

Getting the Wade decision right is not the flashy offseason move; instead, it is the foundational one that everything else has to be built around.

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LeBron James Reunion Speculation Grows, but Cleveland Has a Roster to Build First

The reunion has grown louder in the weeks since the Cavaliers’ season ended. NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reported that there is “mutual interest” between LeBron James and the Cavaliers about a potential third stint in Cleveland, with exploratory conversations already having taken place between both sides.

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Imago May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“LeBron has not made a decision one way or the other about his future,” Robinson said. “But the Cavaliers and LeBron do have mutual interest in a return.” The Athletic went on Cleveland radio and declared that if James plays next season, “it’s gonna be here.” Furthermore, Spida, when pressed about the rumors in a chaotic postgame setting, refused to engage: “No matter what I say, it’s going to be a thing. I’m not gonna give you anything.”

The financial implications of a LeBron reunion are complicated but not impossible. If Harden opts out and re-signs for a lower annual figure, let’s say $25 million per season over three years, the Cavaliers could create enough second-apron space to offer James the taxpayer mid-level exception.

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The four-time champion last season averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, numbers that suggest he is still capable of contributing at a meaningful level alongside a core that already has two stars in their prime.

The fit on paper pairs James with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley in what would represent an all-in championship push. The kind of swing a franchise makes when it knows the window is open but senses it won’t stay that way indefinitely.

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Former Cavaliers coach David Blatt was skeptical that it would happen. Even former player Darius Garland, who was traded out of Cleveland this season, also poured cold water on the idea. But the Cavs are not building their offseason around the skeptics.

What prioritizing Wade tells fans is that Cleveland is thinking. They want to lock in the depth, protect Mobley’s untouchable status, manage the cap carefully, and leave room for the larger conversation to develop. LeBron James remains an unrestricted free agent with the Lakers, Cavaliers, Knicks and Warriors all mentioned as possibilities, and he has repeatedly said the same thing when asked for a timeline:

“When I know, you guys will know.”

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Dean Wade’s new deal won’t be the one that defines Cleveland’s summer. But it may be the one that makes everything else possible.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​