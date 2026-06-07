Cavaliers Put Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s Playoffs Seats for Auction in 10-Day Bidding

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t made it to the NBA Finals for eight consecutive years now. The Cavaliers were swept 0-4 by the New York Knicks in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals, which dealt them a cruel summer. Now, the offseason awaits with many crucial decisions in hand, but they have cashed in on a painful end to the season. The Cavaliers have taken the love for celebrity row to a whole different level as they offer fans the chance to buy a piece of pop-culture history.

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The Cavaliers and memorabilia company The Realest have put the Rocket Arena’s courtside chairs from Game 3 of the ECF up for bidding, giving fans a rare chance to own a piece of playoff history, according to The Athletic. Those seats became famous after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Ben Stiller, and Machine Gun Kelly occupied them. These ordinary arena chairs have now become a unique asset tied to an unforgettable postseason night.

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The Realest highlighted the chair’s connection to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena. More importantly, its celebrity link with global icons adds value for collectors and fans alike. Game 3 of the ECF drew 8.1 million viewers, the most-watched ECF Game 3 since 2011.

Interest in the chairs increased exponentially after bidding opened on Friday. Bidders opened the auction at $100 on June 4, and by late Saturday, they had submitted 27 offers, driving the highest bid up to $2,100. The bidding will be open until June 14, 8 p.m. ET, according to the website.

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The first-of-its-kind auction is designed to create a lasting experience for fans and also cash in on the global stardom of Swift and immortalize the moment.

According to further auction details, the chair comes with premium Gold OVD authentication. An official verifier was on site during Game 3 and documented its connection to Swift through “The Realest’s witness-based and tamper-proof TRuEST™ authentication system.”

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Imago May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Taylor Swift during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

“As one of the most recognized and influential artists of her generation, the occupant of this chair has earned worldwide acclaim through a career defined by commercial success, critical recognition, and multiple Grammy Award victories,” the bidding description read. “Her attendance reflects the cultural reach of the NBA Playoffs and the significance of the Eastern Conference Finals as one of the most visible events in sports.”

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The ECF became a cultural event, turning Rocket Arena into a celebrity hotspot and courtside seats into prime real estate. Meanwhile, the seats closest to the floor became the best seats in the house, giving guests an up-close look at the action while drawing many of the biggest stars and familiar faces in attendance.

Founded by DJ Skee, The Realest has made a name for selling other unusual memorabilia like the chair used by Caitlin Clark during the Big Ten Tournament in 2024. They started their association with the Cavaliers in February 2026. As part of their association, the Cleveland Cavaliers auctioned authenticated game-used items that brought in more than $50,000 in a month, according to Cleveland.com.

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Taylor Swift sat courtside with Travis Kelce to watch the Cavs vs Knicks Game 3

On Saturday, May 23, the New York Knicks visited Rocket Arena for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers were already 0-2 heading into the third game. That night, they finished 108-121 against the Knicks, as they almost handed the Conference Finals to New York.

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Meanwhile, it was a star-studded night as Ohio’s very own Travis Kelce sat courtside with pop star Taylor Swift. Kelce gave fans a moment to remember in the fourth quarter of the game. The 36-year-old chugged down a beer on camera with the arena cheering for him.

Imago Credit-IMAGN

Kelce has a deep connection with the city. A native of Westlake, Ohio, he made his mark as a standout multi-sport athlete at Cleveland Heights High School, excelling in football, basketball, and baseball. Moreover, Kelce was a two-star football recruit before joining Cincinnati.

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Both global stars announced their engagement last August. The couple is scheduled to exchange wedding vows on July 3, 2026. While they prepare for the wedding, the Cleveland Cavaliers have turned their seats into memorabilia. And soon someone will own it as a piece of sports history.