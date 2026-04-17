Cavs Ready to Cut Ties with Donovan Mitchell If He Doesn’t Sign Extension, Reveal Sources

The Cleveland Cavaliers are thinking long term. The Cavs are heading into the playoffs with a great shot at going deep into the postseason. However, the front office is making their intention clear with star player Donovan Mitchell- a decision which has the potential to change the franchise’s entire trajectory.

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The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported that the Cavaliers will hold discussions to trade their cornerstone Donovan Mitchell if he doesn’t sign a contract extension this summer. The star guard can hit free agency in 2027 and becomes eligible for extension this summer. The Cavaliers want to hold onto the All-Star and continue to make him the core of their setup, but in any case, if he doesn’t sign the extension, they will be open to the possibility of moving him rather than losing him to free agency.

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In a recent interview with The Athletic’s Sam Amick, he was very straightforward about his interest in staying in Cleveland beyond this summer. “I love Cleveland. I’ve said it before: I want to play here for as long as I can,” Mitchell stated. “And the goal is to win…as long as we’re continuing to win at the highest level. But I love it, man. It’s a place that I feel like I can call home, you know what I mean? And I feel good. My fiance feels good about it.”

Mitchell is all set to secure his third All-NBA selection, courtesy of an exceptional season, averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game across 70 appearances while shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. He holds the key to the Cavaliers’ chance at success in these playoffs. This season is a great opportunity for Cleveland, as they also added Harden to their roster. There’s a lot of hope around this Cleveland team as they added Harden’s efficiency and experience to a team filled with youngsters. The Beard was also added to keep Mitchell invested in the team, and their backcourt duo could actually help the team go deep into the postseason.

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It is a decisive season for Donovan Mitchell and James Harden

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a decisive move at the trade deadline as they made a move for James Harden in exchange for Darius Garland. It was an attempt to add experience and production to this roster and to help Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt with someone who he could rely on with ball handling and scoring.

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Imago Mar 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard James Harden (1) talk during a free throw attempt during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Garland is almost a decade younger than Harden, so it is a calculated move for Cleveland, as they have specifically built this roster with a ‘win now’ strategy rather than thinking about their future. Just like the Cavaliers, Harden is also dying to win the Championship. Despite being a veteran, Harden has been great in terms of availability and efficiency, and this could be a now-or-never postseason for the Beard. However, Mitchell does not agree with that opinion. “I don’t want to say it’s (Harden’s) last shot, or my last shot, either, but it’s our best shot. There’s a reason why he chose here,” Mitchell opined. “And for me, you know that you have a guy here who has done it at a very, very, very high level for a long time.”

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Harden is easily one of the greatest scorers in the modern era of the NBA. He has been known for his ball handling, scoring efficiency, and his role as one of the biggest offensive engines in the NBA. He has several feathers in his cap, but the only one missing from his collection is the Championship.

He won the MVP after a sparkling 2017-18 season and has been an 11-time All-Star and eight-time All-NBA Team member. So, it is definitely now or never for Harden and in some way, for Mitchell and the entire Cleveland Cavaliers outfit, as it could have an impact on how the future looks for the team and also for the player.