Cavs Star Reveals James Harden’s Wish as Locker Room Reaction to Darius Garland Trade Emerges

The Cleveland Cavaliers shook the NBA. They chased James Harden, and within a few days, their roster looked completely different. Darius Garland, an All-Star-level guard, was gone, but one of the most decorated stars was in. Jaylon Tyson has fond memories of his brotherhood with Garland. But that resume fit right into what the Cavaliers needed to meet their championship aspirations.

Tyson, one of their emerging stars, felt the weight of a player like James Harden. “Man it was crazy because it happened out of nowhere,” said the 23-year-old. A veteran found himself with a group of young players just as hungry to win an NBA championship. But Harden’s message hit home instantly.

The Cleveland Cavaliers got somebody who would hold them accountable and instill a winning culture within the franchise.

“I mean, James, his resume speaks for itself. Top 75 player, Hall of Famer, all that right? And I was like oh man, this is real. When he came in the first thing he told us like I want to win. That’s all I want to do. I’ve done everything else. I want to win a championship and we kind of leaning on him now to like help him get to where he wants to go right? And all of us have the same goal in mind. So hopefully we could do big things for him,” Tyson added.

There’s just one accolade that has eluded James Harden. Everything else has been scratched off. However, he’s been to the NBA Finals once. The Cavaliers are looking to snap their own playoff drought. With strong intentions clashing, the squad has united ever since getting the modern-day virtuoso. They haven’t lost any of the three games since the former MVP made his debut.

James Harden is playing his way out of fit concerns

The Cavaliers did take a risk parting ways with Darius Garland. He was the younger guard with the potential to grow with the team. Harden is an established ace who calls for greater involvement. However, Kenny Atkinson doesn’t see having a star issue. He maintains the ease of coaching talented players.

“Great players fit together… Usually when you have such talented players, and I can’t emphasize this enough, high-IQ players, it makes it a heck of a lot easier for the coaching staff to figure out. I think with the great ones, you step back and let them be themselves,” Atkinson said.

So far, that’s worked well. The Cavaliers are averaging close to 130 points with James Harden. Furthermore, they’ve executed fourth-quarter comebacks with the Beard and Donovan Mitchell staring beside one another. The Cavs look well settled despite the major shift in their ranks. Mitchell, the current talisman, feels that he and Harden are just getting started.

“With somebody who thinks the game as he does, he can get guys in rhythm, get guys involved, get guys moving, there’s a lot there. I think once we all find where our comfort zone is in different areas, that’s what will make it tough for other teams. When you add a guy like James, who knows how to play the game, the sky is the limit,” said his now teammate.

With this one move, the Cavaliers signalled they want to win now. James Harden brings experience and a dedicated mindset to help this group win. They have already started on the high road. If this continues, the Cavs have a splendid cast who could challenge their playoff curse.