Cavs Take Desperate Step for Donovan Mitchell Amid James Harden Trade Rumor – Per Insider

The Cleveland Cavaliers were the No.1 seed in the East last season. But this time, with a 30-21 record, they sit fifth. Therefore, to turn things around, the front office is dismantling the core. Most importantly, to keep their superstar, Donovan Mitchell, locked in. The Cavs fear that he might not re-sign with them this summer. And so, Cleveland has taken their midseason trade aggression to the next level.

Now, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported, “The Cavs have talked to the Bucks about Giannis, and the Cavs have talked to the Mavericks about Anthony Davis. And the Cavs are obviously talking about James Harden.” Seemingly, the front office is going for this massive swing, and they might have assets to make these trades work. However, Windy feels otherwise.

“But they clearly do not believe that this team is good enough or suspect that this team is not good enough. And they clearly have decided that they’re willing to seriously consider breaking up their core,” the insider added. Therefore, when they went all out in the trade market days before the deadline, the Cavs picked all the gigantic names.

Two days ago, the Cavaliers moved De’Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls entered the arrangement, receiving Kings forward Dario Saric along with two future second-round selections.

Through this trade, Cleveland trims nearly $50 million in salary and tax payments, lowering obligations from $164 million to $120 million, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Furthermore, the franchise gains flexibility to slip below the second apron next season. Ellis, currently on a $2.3 million expiring deal, becomes extension eligible on Feb. 9 for up to three years worth $52 million, and Cleveland retains rights to exceed limits to keep him.

The Cavs reshape their rotation by adding playmaking security through Schroder and defensive versatility through Ellis. The front office signals urgency, chasing balance while strengthening key roster gaps around its core.

But why are the Cavs so aggressive in the trade market? It’s simply because of Donovan Mitchell. They are approaching a defining offseason as the 29-year-old nears potential free agency in 2027. With only one summer left before that decision window tightens, pressure builds around Cleveland’s postseason results. If things don’t go their way, then maybe Spida could choose to walk away.

This brings us to the obvious, but most important question: Is this the reason why the Cavs are chasing after a James Harden trade now?

The Cavs’ desire to pair Donovan Mitchell with James Harden

Donovan Mitchell has exited in either the first or second round in all eight of his NBA seasons, which raises serious long-term questions. Therefore, another early playoff departure could weaken hopes of securing his next massive extension. And Cleveland understands the stakes. Mitchell remains the franchise centerpiece.

However, continued postseason frustration may influence whether the star guard chooses long-term stability with the Cavaliers or explores a new championship path.

Windhorst indicated the Cavs are reconsidering their roster foundation due to uncertainty around Donovan Mitchell’s willingness to sign a new deal. Therefore, the front office is testing the market for Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers are actively negotiating a massive swap. That could send Darius Garland to Los Angeles while bringing James Harden to Cleveland.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 31, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Reports indicate discussions are intensifying as both franchises evaluate roster shifts. Furthermore, urgency surrounds the situation with the NBA trade cutoff set for Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET, increasing pressure to finalize terms quickly.

The Cavaliers currently sit in the NBA second apron, which limits roster flexibility. However, Cleveland can still exchange Garland for Harden. Garland carries a $39.5 million apron figure, slightly above Harden’s $39.2 million mark. Therefore, league rules allow Cleveland to finalize a direct salary swap even without escaping apron restrictions.

Most importantly, a potential trade sending Darius Garland for James Harden signals the Cleveland Cavaliers’ leadership may chase immediate title contention. Previously, the franchise strongly protected its foundation built around Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

However, exploring this shift suggests rising urgency and willingness to reshape team identity for faster championship hopes. Maybe they are looking into a future with Spida. Or maybe they are desperately trying everything to keep him on the team till the very end.