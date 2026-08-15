Cavaliers Threaten Lakers’ Plans for Luka Doncic After Latest Trade Open Door for NBA Champion

The Lakers have spent much of the offseason trying to solve one obvious problem around Luka Doncic: who can take the toughest defensive assignment when the games matter most? Now, another contender may be chasing the same answer. The Cavaliers’ latest roster move looks minor on the surface, but it has created a financial opening that could reshape the market for the exact kind of wing the LA side needs.

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“This gives the Cleveland Cavaliers more flexibility to help them pursue Jonathan Kuminga and/or Peyton Watson,” Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation said, immediately connecting the Cavs’ newfound financial room. A space that can take two young forwards who could address its roster needs.

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That is where the Lakers should be concerned. Lane pointed out that the Lakers have no obvious starting-caliber answer at the four. “None of these guys would we look at and say this is a locked-starter,” he said, referring to the group of Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and others.

“All of these guys have their pros and cons, but none of these guys would we look at and say this is a locked-in starter, particularly if the job is to defend the other team’s best scoring wing, which is certainly the primary function of this open position.”

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Moreover, many reports projected Mamukelashvili as the starting power forward, considering his size. But a recent breakdown on Jovan Buha’s show ranked him as a worse defender than Rui Hachimura.

The issue becomes even more pronounced next to Luka Doncic. The Slovenian superstar can carry an offense. But the Lakers need a bigger, athletic defender capable of absorbing Luka’s shortcomings on the other end.

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The Cavaliers traded Dennis Schroder and cash to the Hornets for Tre Man. Schroder is scheduled to make approximately $14.8 million in 2026-27, while Mann carried an $8 million salary, allowing the Cavs to save roughly $6.8 million through the transaction.

That matters because Cleveland has reportedly shown interest in Jonathan Kuminga. He fits a profile that the Lakers desperately need. An athletic forward who can defend multiple positions while providing enough offense.

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Moreover, JK represents the kind of addition that could immediately change the Lakers’ defensive ceiling. His size and athleticism would allow the Lakers to place him among elite scorers while letting Luka Doncic conserve energy for his offensive responsibilities.

But the Cavs now have another advantage: flexibility.

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They now sit roughly $29.6 million below the $209 million first apron. It gives the front office considerably more room to maneuver.

“So if the Cavs are clearing space, that tells you they’re doing it for a reason,” Lane concluded.

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The Cavaliers can use their available financial room to pursue talent. Meanwhile, the Lakers continue navigating a more complicated roster situation.

The Lakers have a crowded roster and must make further adjustments before the regular season.

The Lakers still have avenues to improve. But their margin for error is shrinking. If Kuminga becomes unavailable, LA will have to find another way to protect Luka Doncic. Most importantly, they have to do it without sacrificing offensive spacing.