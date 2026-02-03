Cavs to Pull the Plug on James Harden Trade as Insider Pinpoints Significant Roadblock

Would the Clippers make the same mistake as they did in the infamous Paul George-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade? The situation is reversed, with an aging James Harden linked to a move to the Cleveland Cavaliers for injured guard Darius Garland. Both teams appear to be working towards a blockbuster swap stretching to the end of the trade deadline. However, there’s one major roadblock.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Cavs want the Clippers to give up their future once again. Garland, 26, is the younger asset in the proposed trade. Cleveland is in an advantageous position as James Harden has just $13.3 million guaranteed for next season. Still, they want to be compensated with draft picks if any move is to materialize.

“Yet while league-wide chatter had been emerging recently about the notion of Garland being available — either now or in the offseason — league sources say the Cavaliers have pushed for the Clippers to include significant draft compensation in any such swap. To this point, the sources said, that has been an obstacle in the talk,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) during the second half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The last time the Clippers made such a trade, they acquired Paul George and gave up a future MVP in SGA. The attached five first-round picks became a goldmine that built the Thunder’s championship-winning roster. They are staring down the same hole again. The Clippers do have control of their future picks in 2027 and 2029 onwards. However, not only is Garland’s toe injury a hassle, but the Clippers are planning for a major 2027 summer.

Only center Ivica Zubac remains under contract two summers from now. With the plan of luring superstars to Intuit Dome, having access to their draft compensation is critical. Garland’s contract, which will be in its last season in 2027, could also be used as a trade chip for any future talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the current NBA prioritizes organic roster building. First-round picks could be hidden gems to fill out the roster. Hence, if the ask is “significant” as mentioned, there’s a chance the Clippers deal with James Harden in the offseason. If the asking price drops, which is possible with the deadline approaching, a move could still be on the table.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Clippers hit with shock after James Harden news

The Los Angeles Clippers locker room felt they had cracked the code. After a dismal start, they won 17 of their next 21 games. James Harden was among the core reasons behind the turnaround. The 36-year-old has averaged the most points (25.4) since his last season with the Houston Rockets.

He had an impeccable relationship with Kawhi Leonard, who leads the NBA in steals, and is putting up a career-high in points. Likewise, when he heard the rumors about Harden discussing a trade, it hit him from the blindside.

“Of course I’m surprised to hear the news. But he’s got to do what is best for him. I respect his decision, or whoever’s decision it was, and that’s it. At the end of the day, he’s still going to be my boy. He’s still going to be my brother,” said Leonard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Clippers looked like the best versions of themselves since welcoming The Klaw in 2019. James Harden was an instrumental part of their success, unlocking the Clippers offense with his playmaking. That being said, the Cavaliers are in a position to compete and could benefit from having a healthy floor general.

The veteran could push them over their postseason hurdles. He would have lob threats in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and play beside a scoring virtuoso in Donovan Mitchell. The understanding could be a short-term stint, with the Beard choosing his next step next season.

However, with the two teams at a crossroads for the price point, there’s still a chance that Harden returns to the Clippers. There are no issues in the locker room or with the front brass. This decision for the franchise was to set the foundation for their future. They could still resume their plans in the offseason and find a less lucrative exchange for the 11-time All-Star.