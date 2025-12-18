Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 17) – 2025–26 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Chicago Bulls tonight, and both teams are trending downward. The Cavs have dealt with a plethora of injuries all season, and are now without Evan Mobley, who has suffered a calf strain. The team has alternated wins and losses over their last seven games fora 3-4 record, but lost to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime during their last matchup.

The Bulls are eleventh in the East, losing to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans 114-104. They’ve hit a wall, losing eight of their last 10 games following a 5-0 start to the season, and hope to get back on track tonight.

Here’s the score at halftime.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Jaylon Tyson #20 16 9 3-3 2-2 1-2 1 1 2 1 0 1 2 Dean Wade #32 13 2 1-2 0-1 0-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 13 Jarrett Allen #31 15 10 5-5 0-0 0-0 5 2 2 1 2 0 7 Donovan Mitchell #45 17 15 5-12 1-5 4-4 1 2 2 0 0 2 -5 Darius Garland #10 16 11 4-8 3-6 0-0 3 5 1 0 0 0 2 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- De’Andre Hunter #12 15 7 2-6 1-4 2-2 5 1 1 0 0 2 -7 Lonzo Ball #2 9 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 2 0 1 0 0 0 -13 Thomas Bryant #3 7 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 0 0 0 -13 Craig Porter Jr. #9 8 4 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 1 -6 Tyrese Proctor #24 3 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Nae’Qwan Tomlin #35 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 58 22-41 7-21 7-8 23 14 12 2 2 8 –

Chicago Bulls

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Isaac Okoro #35 14 6 3-4 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -13 Matas Buzelis #14 11 2 1-4 0-1 0-0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 Nikola Vucevic #9 12 2 1-3 0-2 0-0 2 3 0 1 0 0 -5 Coby White #0 15 11 4-9 1-3 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 2 -9 Josh Giddey #3 16 13 4-9 3-7 2-2 4 2 1 1 0 1 -3 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Zach Collins #12 12 9 4-6 1-2 0-1 3 2 1 2 0 1 9 Kevin Huerter #13 11 8 3-5 2-4 0-0 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 Jalen Smith #25 10 4 2-2 0-0 0-0 6 1 0 0 0 1 17 Tre Jones #30 11 5 2-4 0-1 1-2 0 7 0 3 0 1 19 Patrick Williams #44 7 2 1-3 0-2 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 Jevon Carter #5 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Julian Phillips #15 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Dalen Terry #7 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 62 25-49 7-22 5-8 24 16 7 8 0 9 –

