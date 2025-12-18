brand-logo
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 17) – 2025–26 NBA Season

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 17, 2025 | 9:23 PM EST

The Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Chicago Bulls tonight, and both teams are trending downward. The Cavs have dealt with a plethora of injuries all season, and are now without Evan Mobley, who has suffered a calf strain. The team has alternated wins and losses over their last seven games fora  3-4 record, but lost to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime during their last matchup.

The Bulls are eleventh in the East, losing to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans 114-104. They’ve hit a wall, losing eight of their last 10 games following a 5-0 start to the season, and hope to get back on track tonight.

Here’s the score at halftime.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Jaylon Tyson #201693-32-21-21121012
Dean Wade #321321-20-10-021000213
Jarrett Allen #3115105-50-00-05221207
Donovan Mitchell #4517155-121-54-4122002-5
Darius Garland #1016114-83-60-03510002
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
De’Andre Hunter #121572-61-42-2511002-7
Lonzo Ball #2900-20-20-0201000-13
Thomas Bryant #3700-00-00-0101000-13
Craig Porter Jr. #9842-20-00-0011001-6
Tyrese Proctor #24300-10-10-02110000
Nae’Qwan Tomlin #35DNP
TEAM TOTAL5822-417-217-8231412228

Chicago Bulls

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Isaac Okoro #351463-40-00-0100102-13
Matas Buzelis #141121-40-10-01010011
Nikola Vucevic #91221-30-20-0230100-5
Coby White #015114-91-32-3311002-9
Josh Giddey #316134-93-72-2421101-3
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Zach Collins #121294-61-20-13212019
Kevin Huerter #131183-52-40-01020002
Jalen Smith #251042-20-00-061000117
Tre Jones #301152-40-11-207030119
Patrick Williams #44721-30-20-00010002
Jevon Carter #5DNP
Julian Phillips #15DNP
Dalen Terry #7DNP
TEAM TOTAL6225-497-225-824167809

