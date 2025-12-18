Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 17) – 2025–26 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Chicago Bulls tonight, and both teams are trending downward. The Cavs have dealt with a plethora of injuries all season, and are now without Evan Mobley, who has suffered a calf strain. The team has alternated wins and losses over their last seven games fora 3-4 record, but lost to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime during their last matchup.
The Bulls are eleventh in the East, losing to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans 114-104. They’ve hit a wall, losing eight of their last 10 games following a 5-0 start to the season, and hope to get back on track tonight.
Here’s the score at halftime.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
|PLAYER
|MIN
|PTS
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|REB
|AST
|TO
|STL
|BLK
|PF
|+/-
|STARTERS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Jaylon Tyson #20
|16
|9
|3-3
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Dean Wade #32
|13
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|Jarrett Allen #31
|15
|10
|5-5
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|7
|Donovan Mitchell #45
|17
|15
|5-12
|1-5
|4-4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-5
|Darius Garland #10
|16
|11
|4-8
|3-6
|0-0
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|BENCH
|MIN
|PTS
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|REB
|AST
|TO
|STL
|BLK
|PF
|+/-
|De’Andre Hunter #12
|15
|7
|2-6
|1-4
|2-2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-7
|Lonzo Ball #2
|9
|0
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-13
|Thomas Bryant #3
|7
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-13
|Craig Porter Jr. #9
|8
|4
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-6
|Tyrese Proctor #24
|3
|0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nae’Qwan Tomlin #35
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|TEAM TOTAL
|–
|58
|22-41
|7-21
|7-8
|23
|14
|12
|2
|2
|8
|–
Chicago Bulls
|PLAYER
|MIN
|PTS
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|REB
|AST
|TO
|STL
|BLK
|PF
|+/-
|STARTERS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Isaac Okoro #35
|14
|6
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-13
|Matas Buzelis #14
|11
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nikola Vucevic #9
|12
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-5
|Coby White #0
|15
|11
|4-9
|1-3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-9
|Josh Giddey #3
|16
|13
|4-9
|3-7
|2-2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|BENCH
|MIN
|PTS
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|REB
|AST
|TO
|STL
|BLK
|PF
|+/-
|Zach Collins #12
|12
|9
|4-6
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|9
|Kevin Huerter #13
|11
|8
|3-5
|2-4
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jalen Smith #25
|10
|4
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Tre Jones #30
|11
|5
|2-4
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|7
|0
|3
|0
|1
|19
|Patrick Williams #44
|7
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jevon Carter #5
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Julian Phillips #15
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Dalen Terry #7
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|TEAM TOTAL
|–
|62
|25-49
|7-22
|5-8
|24
|16
|7
|8
|0
|9
|–
