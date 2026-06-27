Cleveland Insider Speaks Out After LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Warns Over Cavs Return

LeBron James’ future continues to fuel offseason speculation, and now two people who know the Cavaliers well can’t seem to agree on whether a return to Cleveland makes sense. As talks surrounding James and the Lakers remain quiet, former teammate Channing Frye argued that the Cavaliers have deeper issues than LeBron can fix. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, however, wasn’t convinced.

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“I adore Channing. I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Windhorst started. “I’m not saying what he’s saying is incorrect or not, like, revealing and super important. I just don’t know what he’s talking about. I do know this: when I watched them play against the Knicks, I saw one team that had their heart and togetherness way more than the other.”

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Windhorst pushed back on Frye’s assessment that Cleveland’s problems ran deeper than basketball, even as Frye had painted a picture of a team dealing with internal friction rather than just on-court shortcomings.

“After seeing what I saw, 52-year-old LeBron ain’t gonna solve their issues,” Fyre had said. “They got soul issues. They got ‘I don’t like you issues. I don’t want to be here with you issues.’”

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Fyre essentially suggests that there were underlying chemistry issues and disconnects between players that wouldn’t simply be fixed by adding another star. But Windhorst has pushed back.

Windhorst acknowledged that the Cavaliers have been on strong runs under Donovan Mitchell. But things fell apart in the postseason till they got swept in the Eastern Conference Finals. He believes that’s what is the root of Frye’s concerns.

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“And when you saw that, come out of that, I can see how you can say, especially watching the game against the Knicks, that that’s what you go into the offseason with,” Windhorst explained. “I know, I mean the night they won up in Detroit to win Game 7, I thought I saw great togetherness, a great fight. You know you win a road Game 7, that’s not a championship… that’s bonding. It’s very tough to assess this Cavs season because they did accomplish some things and they did move forward, but the way the season ended was so disappointing that it’s easy to walk away with an empty feeling and saying that was an inappropriate end.”

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After defending the Cavaliers’ anticlimactic end to the season, he subtly disagreed with Frye again. “But… I’m not saying he’s wrong. I just don’t know what he’s talking about.”

While the two disagreed over Cleveland’s internal chemistry, Windhorst also shed light on what a potential LeBron reunion could actually look like if both sides seriously explored it.

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Could LeBron James Return to Cleveland?

According to the ESPN insider, the Los Angeles Lakers would have no hesitation in discussing a trade centered around Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen if James expressed a desire to return home.

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“Obviously, LeBron would have to want to sign with the Cavs, but if your pathway to paying LeBron the money is to trade Jarrett Allen for him, the Lakers would KILL for Jarrett Allen,” Windhorst said. “KILL for him. All right? They would do that deal in 17-tenths of a second.”

The timing of those comments is noteworthy. Cleveland had been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo before he was dealt to the Miami Heat earlier this week, leaving the Cavaliers searching for other ways to maximize a roster that came within two wins of the NBA Finals. If James ultimately leaves Los Angeles, a third stint in Cleveland immediately becomes one of the league’s biggest offseason storylines.

Financially, though, the situation remains complicated. As things stand, the Cavaliers have only enough cap space to offer James a veteran’s minimum contract, making a conventional free-agent signing virtually impossible. A sign-and-trade or a series of salary-clearing moves would likely be required if Cleveland wanted to bring him back on a competitive deal.

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That’s where Allen enters the conversation. The 28-year-old All-Star has three seasons remaining on his $131 million contract and would instantly solve the Lakers’ long-standing need for a high-level defensive center alongside Luka Dončić. Allen averaged 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds during the regular season before delivering the strongest playoff run of his career, posting 12.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 block across 18 postseason games.

For Cleveland, however, moving Allen would fundamentally change the roster that made its deepest playoff run since LeBron’s departure in 2018. Pairing James with Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Allen is one vision of a championship contender. Giving up Allen to make that reunion happen is another entirely.

The uncertainty surrounding James only adds to the intrigue. ESPN’s Shams Charania recently reported that communication between the Lakers and James has been minimal, while Windhorst described the silence as unusual, noting that Los Angeles has prioritized finding a center over addressing James’ future. NBA insider Jake Fischer also suggested that leaving the Lakers may now be more likely than staying.

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Whether that ultimately leads James back to Ohio remains to be seen. But as Windhorst made clear, the conversation isn’t simply about sentiment or nostalgia. It comes down to whether Cleveland believes another run with its hometown superstar is worth the financial gymnastics and potentially sacrificing a cornerstone piece of its current core.