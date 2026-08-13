“Clickbait”: Joe Lacob Addresses Stephen Curry’s Warriors Future While Revealing Failed Trade Offers

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob has firmly shut down persistent speculation about Stephen Curry’s long-term future. During an appearance on The TK Show, he dismissed trade rumors and narratives suggesting Curry might leave as outright fabrications. To stress the organization’s commitment to Curry during his prime, Lacob revealed the front office’s aggressive efforts over the past six months to acquire a secondary superstar.

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Lacob’s comments come as Stephen Curry approaches the August deadline to finalize his contract extension. When directly questioned by Tim Kawakami about whether Curry would be signing an extension by month’s end, Lacob outlined the specific timeline.

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“I mean, we have to have that conversation with him. It’s not the date yet,” Lacob stated clearly. “We’re not really at that point, but we’re getting close. We’ll have that conversation. We’ll see what he wants to do, what his camp wants to do. Mike [Dunleavy Jr.] and our group will, you know, decide what’s the appropriate thing from our end… I wouldn’t worry about this too much. You know, Steph loves it here, we love him here. I don’t want Steph to go anywhere. I really can’t imagine a scenario where he’s going anywhere. I think we’ll do what needs to be done.”

When Kawakami pressed further on whether ownership could even conceptualize a formal discussion about Curry’s exit, Lacob aggressively shut down that thought.

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“No. I don’t think this is even a thing,” Lacob countered. “This is just a clickbait thing from all these people that do this kind of thing these days, and there seem to be a lot of them. I don’t believe that any of that’s true. I’m very close with Steph. He lives right near me. He’s incredibly happy, I think, with the organization, with his life. He’s got a great life, and his kids are very involved in schools and all that. I just don’t see any of that. I’ve never heard a word about that, and I can’t imagine it. And we certainly don’t want him to go anywhere. That idea that somehow we want him to go somewhere… we do not want Steph Curry to go anywhere. Love Steph Curry, and we think he’s a great player. And I just think people are completely making a bunch of crap up. It’s just totally not true.”

GM Mike Dunleavy made similar comments while fans feel he hasn’t made any roster moves to give Curry a worthy supporting cast.

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While the Warriors have shown a clear hesitation to gamble their future draft picks, Lacob painted a picture of a front office caught in a make-or-break balancing act. He explained that behind the closed doors of the negotiation room, the team has tirelessly pursued blockbuster trades to land a secondary superstar, only to watch those deals dissolve as the cost of acquiring talent clashed with their unwillingness to surrender their long-term assets.

“We have to make a good trade. We have to make a trade that makes sense,” Lacob explained. “If we thought we had a great trade in front of us—and by the way, without talking a little bit too much more than I should about secret dealings that went on in the offseason, we made at least two very big offers in the last six months, let’s put it that way, between the trade deadline and the summer. At least two where there were multiple draft choices. So it’s not like we wouldn’t move them if we thought it was the right thing to do. We moved one for Jimmy [Butler] when we got him. I can tell you that our offers that we did make were more than two. They were a significant amount of draft capital. They didn’t work out. The cost was too high to be justifiable, or we weren’t selected. I mean, these things happen.”

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Lacob firmly reasserted that Golden State remains fully committed to championship contention during the twilight of Curry’s career despite what fans fear.

“I’ve told all our fans from day one… we’re gonna go after pretty much anybody who’s a good player and check out the situation at all times… We’re trying to win an NBA championship,” Lacob concluded while firmly reassuring the team is making efforts to optimize “Steph’s remaining years.”