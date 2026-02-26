“Clint Capela Was Way Better”: Deandre Ayton Faces Backlash After Voicing Frustration on Lakers Role

The Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Orlando Magic was disastrous. Luka Doncic not taking the final shot became the haunting image. The one positive was Deandre Ayton’s refreshing performance. He recorded a 20-10 after seven games, and combated Orlando’s physicality. His stiff screen gave Doncic the look.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But what followed may have created some friction in the Lakers locker room. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers center wasn’t pleased with the way the team was using him. “They’re trying to make me Clint Capela. I’m not no Clint Capela!” Deandre Ayton reportedly said while going to the locker room, according to ESPN’s report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayton, a former number one overall pick, looked set to be a future cornerstone. However, be it with the Suns or the Lakers, he never reached that ceiling. Or from his understanding, the opportunities haven’t been coming his way. It’s something head coach JJ Redick has addressed in the past.

Imago Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Notably, Deandre Ayton was displeased with playing a passive role in the offense. With Doncic and LeBron James to supply great passes, the center craved for more touches. In all fairness, his game against the Magic was exceptional. Ayton made 8 of his 11 shots and went perfect 5-5 from the charity stripe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, Capela wasn’t known for being a scoring talent. In his prime years with the Rockets, he still formed a formidable tandem with James Harden and Chris Paul. But he mainly relied on their passing and explosive rebounding to stuff his own plate. Deandre Ayton isn’t like that. He doesn’t see basketball the same way. And that can’t be forced.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, fans are starting to fear Ayton’s attitude might not bode well for his NBA future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deandre Ayton gets a reality check from the NBA fans

Right or wrong, Ayton feels that getting more touches will benefit the team. But most fans are confused as to why he chose the Lakers in such a case. “Why df you ain’t ask em how they was going to use you before going d–b a–,” a heated fan wrote. The reality was always in front of the former top pick.

The Lakers are crowded with ball handlers. With Austin Reaves’ emergence, their trio excels in scoring. What really needed to be addressed with size was the Lakers’ defensive woes. The Purple and Gold need Ayton’s toughness to avoid tackling their weakness in the paint.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Funny thing is, Clint Capela is better than him,” one fan said outright. You can have your opinions. But Capela was successful with the Rockets because he understood his role. Deandre Ayton doesn’t seem to have the grasp of what’s exactly expected of him. Marcus Smart and even Redick claim the Lakers are still adapting to the roster.

But fans won’t accept Ayton’s reservations. “Clint Capella would be an upgrade,” a fan mentioned. Defensively, when DA performs, the Lakers are successful. Just to throw out a wild stat. The Lakers have only lost one game when Ayton records 2 or more blocks. It’s evident that the Lakers need more of that from the talented center.

ADVERTISEMENT

His attitude and effort have always been questioned. Some fans are starting to worry it could actually impact his career in the NBA. Since Capela is the comparison, one fan wrote, “Clint Capela will end up with double the time in the league of Deandre Ayton at this rate. Ayton MIGHT get one more chance with a tanking team, and even that’s a stretch”.

The Lakers don’t need Deandre Ayton to channel Clint Capela. They just need him to be active, as he did against the Magic. He might also have to accept that on certain nights, the ball won’t find him much. However, he can still create for himself by being a pest on the glass. It’s really about finding a way to fit in for Ayton.

Unfortunately, that can’t be taught. It has to be DA who realizes that value comes from impacting winning. His scoring does help, but just being engaged could solve a lot of the troubles he is facing with his role.