Clippers Is Team to “Watch Out” for Andrew Wiggins Trade Amid Lakers Rumors

The NBA offseason is always buzzing with wild rumors and high-stakes trade chatter, and lately, Andrew Wiggins has found himself right in the center of it all. For weeks, the Miami Heat forward has been heavily linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, a team eager to add a proven, two-way wing with playoff experience. But just when it seemed like the Lakers were the clear frontrunners, a surprise contender has emerged to complicate things: their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to NBA insider Greg Sylvander, the Clippers are a team to “watch out” for in the Wiggins sweepstakes. Sylvander’s tip, first posted on Discord, gained traction after being amplified by the popular “Heat Culture” Twitter account. If true, this development could throw a serious wrench into the Lakers’ offseason plans.

Wiggins arrived in Miami during the 2024-25 season as part of the Jimmy Butler trade. He put up solid numbers—19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in the regular season—but struggled in the playoffs, averaging just 11.5 points on inefficient shooting. Still, his value around the league remains strong. He’s a former No. 1 pick, a 2022 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, and one of the few wings in the league who can defend multiple positions while providing scoring.

Wiggins is under contract for one more year and has a $30 million player option for the 2026–27 season. While he remains a valuable piece, his age (30) and salary may not align with Miami’s efforts to retool for the future. That makes him a prime trade candidate—and a tempting target for win-now teams.

The Lakers had reportedly explored a deal that would send Rui Hachimura, rookie Dalton Knecht, and a 2031 first-round pick to the Heat in exchange for Wiggins. It’s a hefty price, and not everyone is convinced it’s worth it. On “The Facility” podcast, former NFL player Will Blackmon praised Wiggins’ playoff pedigree, saying, “The thing I do love about Andrew Wiggins is he’s battle-tested in terms of the postseason. He brings that championship DNA.” But co-host Emmanuel Acho was more cautious, arguing that the Lakers should even consider including Austin Reaves if needed. “They were attacking him defensively,” Acho noted, referring to Reaves’ struggles in the postseason. “He completely disappeared.”

Now, with the Clippers in the mix, the Lakers might have to act fast—or risk losing Wiggins to their biggest local rival. Moreover, with their two biggest free agents, James Harden and Nicolas Batum, now back in the fold, the Clippers have a solid 8-man rotation and a clear sense of their remaining needs: a backup ball-handler and more frontcourt depth. They have their non-taxpayer mid-level exception (worth over $14 million) to work with, and they can clearly use that money to contract like Wiggins’s in a trade.

And this is the tightrope the Lakers are walking. They need a player with Wiggins’s two-way ability and championship experience. But the cost is high, and now, they might have some competition from the team that shares their arena. So the battle for Los Angeles just got a whole lot more interesting. But long before Andrew Wiggins became the subject of this offseason’s biggest trade tug-of-war, he was navigating the highs and (mostly) lows of NBA stardom in Minnesota.

The comeback journey of Andrew Wiggins

Drafted No. 1 overall in 2014, Wiggins was supposed to be the Timberwolves’ savior—a franchise cornerstone who had the skillset and swagger to carry a team into the future. But after five-and-a-half seasons, the fairytale began to fade. “Honestly, I felt like my time there was done,” Wiggins said in a recent interview. “I gave all I could give. Towards that last year, the fans were against me a lot. I was getting booed in the arena. So it was time for a new change.”

That sentiment was rooted in frustration and fatigue. “I felt like I gave all I could give and I feel it was needed for both parties, them and me. I needed something new. I was there for six years. It was cool there. The city’s cool, they have cool people,” Wiggins explained. “But I feel towards that last year, the fans were against me a lot.”

via Imago Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after dunking against Minnesota Timberwolves’ Naz Reid (11) and Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

That change came in the form of a February 2020 trade to the Golden State Warriors. There, in a system that didn’t expect him to be the focal point, Wiggins flourished. His defense sharpened, his efficiency improved, and by 2022, he was an NBA Champion and an All-Star. “It was needed for both parties,” Wiggins said of his departure from Minnesota. “Golden State allowed me to just play my game. I wasn’t the main guy, and that’s what helped me thrive.” In the NBA Finals that year, he was arguably the second-best player on the court, shutting down Jayson Tatum on one end and providing crucial scoring on the other.

That pedigree is why teams like the Lakers and Clippers are circling. LA wants the final piece to complete a contending puzzle, and Wiggins has proven he can fill that role. But as the trade rumors swirl and packages are debated, the league is seeing a player who has quietly become one of the most valuable trade chips of the summer.

From Maple Jordan to NBA afterthought to crucial championship piece—Andrew Wiggins’ journey hasn’t been perfect, but it’s been powerful. And it’s far from over.