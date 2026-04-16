Clippers Legend Says He “Still Got PTSD” After Witnessing Stephen Curry End Kawhi Leonard & Co.’s Playoff Hopes

Social media is officially diagnosing the Clippers with a mass case of ‘Post Traumatic Steph Disorder.’ The side effect of Stephen Curry’s odds-defying masterclass is being felt beyond the current roster of the LA Clippers. The Golden State Warriors entered the Play-In Tournament already written off with a cautious approach around its core starters. On the other side was a more robust Clippers squad led by Kawhi Leonard. Yet it was Steph who phoned into the NBA on Prime studio giving one Clippers legend heartstopping flashbacks.

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Blake Griffin watched from the comfort of the Prime studio as his former team was pommeled out of the Play-In. From a casual 29-foot stepback three to not falling for the Clippers fans’ Klay Thompson antics, Steph Curry put on an offensive clinic, scoring 35 points, going 12-of-23 from the field and 7-of-12 from the arc.

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The Intuit Dome was supposed to be the site of a new era for the Los Angeles Clippers, but on Wednesday night, it felt like a haunting rerun of a decade-long nightmare that Griffin has experienced plenty. When Curry joined them in the studio headset on, Griffin summarized how it felt witnessing that from a safe distance.

“Its a lot more fun you know just watching it. I do not want to be watching in person. I still got PTSD,” Griffin joked and got his fellow ’09 draftee chuckling. Miami Heat legend, Udonis Haslem and Dallas Mavericks icon, Dirk Nowitzki agreed. Steph knows he’s a pain to certain people, especially the Clippers.

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Tonight, Curry was the bane of Clippers nation. Where Kawhi Leonard had turnovers and was scoreless in the end, Steph broke through double-teams. That included a vintage Warriors play in the last 50 seconds where he connected with Draymond Green in the back. That ended with another handoff between the duo that Clippers’ Brook Lopez couldn’t stop.

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The PTSD Griffin referenced stems from the countless battles during the Lob City era, where the Warriors served as the primary roadblock to the Clippers’ championship dreams. While Griffin was able to joke about it from the safety of the studio, the current Clippers roster was left in a stunned silence that mirrored the sentiment of their former franchise cornerstone.

The Clippers’ worst nightmare: Stephen Curry

In 2009, the LA Clippers used their draft lottery to select Blake Griffin first overall. Eight places later, Stephen Curry was called out. What followed was the Clippers’ Lob City era led by Griffin, Chris Paul, and Jamal Crawford. But as amazing as the Lob City circus shots were, they couldn’t overcome the Baby-Faced Assassin in the Bay.

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Although fans were mad at NBA on Prime’s persistent audio issues ruining this game, the Warriors showing their old playoffs chops that terrorized many teams throughout the 2010s was an overwhelming.

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Entering the Play-In Tournament, the Clippers were prematurely declared the winners. The Warriors were shorthanded and Stephen Curry had missed 27 games. He, along with Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford were on minutes restriction.

But the veteran core maximized every second in those limited minutes. While Leonard struggled in the last quarter, the Warriors responded like it was Lob City in front of them. 27 of Curry’s points were in the second half alone. 11 in the final quarter that overturned the Clippers’ 89-83 lead of the first three quarters into a death knell.

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Although Draymond Green had seven points, he was on his defensive best with 6 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals. He held Kawhi down to two points in the final frame and forced turnovers. After the loss, Kawhi explicitly blamed Green, the “Hall of Fame defender,” for stopping him.

39-year-old Al Horford showed he’s far from finished, sinking four consecutive 3 pointers in the fourth quarter. We got to see what Kristaps Porzingis looks like with Curry in a 20-point, 5-rebound, and 5-assist big man show.

The context of the loss is made even more bitter by the presence of Griffin’s former Lob City teammate, Chris Paul. While Griffin chose humor on the broadcast, Paul — who was forced into retirement by the Clippers just months ago — took a far more pointed approach on social media with a meme.

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Tonight wasn’t just the end of the season for the Clippers. It was another harrowing reminder that no matter what the regular season score is, the playoff Warriors are a different kind of monster.