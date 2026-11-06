Clippers to Cut Ties With 5 Players After Woeful Start to the Season: Report

The Los Angeles Clippers were expected to struggle this season, but their start has been worse than anyone predicted. At 1-7, tied for the worst record in the league, they are now possible sellers. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported several of the Clippers’ veterans could find new homes as the season progresses.

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“It’s way too early for trade discussions to pick up steam, but multiple scouts and executives are keeping an eye on the LA Clippers as likely sellers,” MacMahon reported. “The Clippers, who are off to a league-worst-tying 1-7 start, have a handful of impact veterans on expiring contracts.”

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“Center Brook Lopez, guard Kris Dunn, forward Rui Hachimura, and wings Max Strus and Derrick Jones Jr. all could fill roles for playoff teams.”

Lopez, Dunn, Strus, and Jones Jr. are all on expiring deals and could easily be dealt to contending teams. This would benefit the Clippers massively by bringing in draft capital, a major incentive for a team out of contention.

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However, Hachimura, who signed a two-year, $28 million contract this offseason, is a more interesting case. He has a team option for the 2027-28 season and could be the Clippers’ most valuable trade chip. The 28-year-old spent three and a half seasons with the Lakers, averaging 12.3 points while shooting 41.5 percent from three.

Beyond their individual value, these players’ contracts are team-friendly. Lopez is earning about $9.2 million this season, Dunn $5.7 million, and Jones Jr. $10.5 million.

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Strus, at $16.7 million, would require a larger salary match. However, he offers valuable perimeter shooting as a career 36.9% shooter from the three-point range. He’s averaging 10ppg across two games so far, while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Lopez, 38, could help a contender. He is averaging 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent from three, and although he has lost some quickness on defense, he still adds value. He also brings playoff experience from the Bucks’ 2021 championship team.

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Jones has been a strong defensive wing and showed his switchability in the Clippers’ 116-117 loss against the Heat. He blocked a Bam Adebayo turnaround jump shot with five minutes left in the first quarter. Later, in the fourth quarter, he blocked a Klay Thompson three-pointer.

Dunn’s value lies mainly in his perimeter defense. Averaging 2.8 steals per game, he’s leading the NBA so far this season. Shooting 35% from beyond the arc, Dunn is also a passable shooter.

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Hachimura has continued to produce with the Clippers, averaging 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in the early 2026-27 campaign. While Hachimura’s three-point shooting has dipped to 34.2% early in the season, his scoring versatility could make him an appealing addition for teams looking to strengthen their forward rotation.

The Clippers’ struggles extend beyond their record, too. They are averaging just 109.1 points per game, ranking 25th in the league, while their offensive rating sits 24th. With little indication that the current roster can turn things around quickly, moving veterans could become an increasingly attractive option.

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Additionally, with a league-worst 1-7 record, tied with the Bucks, Kings, Jazz, and Bulls, the Clippers look far from contention. This is even more the case considering Brandon Ingram’s partially torn Achilles.

The Clippers could seek younger talent to pair with Keaton Wagler and Darius Garland.

MacMahon’s report doesn’t guarantee that any of these players will be traded. However, if Los Angeles continues to struggle, expect rival contenders to monitor the situation closely as the deadline approaches.