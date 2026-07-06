Clock’s Ticking on Warriors as 7-ft Center Nears Exit Amid Looming LeBron James, Anthony Davis Decisions

The off-season for the Golden State Warriors has been mixed. The plan has always been to give Steph Curry a chance at another championship run, with the addition of LeBron James growing cold. James moving to the Bay Area reportedly depends on Anthony Davis. While the Washington Wizards have signaled their intention to keep him, the Warriors have an immediate decision to make.

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According to ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday, Quinten Post has signed a three-year, $30 million offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, but the move is not yet official because he is a restricted free agent. His current team, the Warriors, has until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday to decide whether to match the offer.

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The Grizzlies have been looking to add more frontcourt shooting, and Post fits that profile well. The 7-footer has developed into one of the NBA’s better stretch centers, capable of spacing the floor with consistent 3-point shooting and providing size without sacrificing offensive spacing.

Last season, he averaged 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 33.6% from the 3-point line and 44% from the field.

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What’s Next for the Warriors in Their Quest for James and Davis?

The Warriors are reportedly still pursuing the idea of pairing LeBron James with Anthony Davis, but there are growing signs that it may be slipping away – particularly with LeBron. Last week, multiple reports indicated Golden State planned to sign James in free agency and trade for Davis from the Wizards. Draymond Green opted out of his contract and will reportedly re-sign at a lower salary to create financial flexibility.



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To get Davis, Golden State would likely need a major package, with salary-matching potentially requiring a veteran such as Jimmy Butler, although the Warriors reportedly prefer to keep Butler. Washington appears committed to Davis, having built its offseason around him, Trae Young and AJ Dybantsa, while also adding Deandre Ayton. Unless Washington reverses course by the trade deadline, Davis is likely to stay in Washington, making a LeBron James pairing increasingly unlikely.

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According to the San Francisco Chronicle: “It’s becoming clear the Warriors are not the favorite to land James.”

The report added that momentum has shifted toward a possible reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers after LeBron was recently seen in Akron with former teammates and Cavaliers assistant GM Brandon Weems. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers have also emerged as a serious contender following their aggressive offseason.

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Unless the Wizards unexpectedly reverse course later this offseason or around the trade deadline, Davis is expected to begin the 2026-27 season in Washington. And that means LeBron teaming up with Curry looks close to impossible.