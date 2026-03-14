Coby White Goes Viral After Victor Wembanyama’s Jaw-Dropping Block in Spurs-Hornets

Fans, players, and analysts highly rate Victor Wembanyama for a reason. The Frenchman’s verticality and explosiveness feel unmatched as he continues to grow with the San Antonio Spurs. Most of his plays belong in a highlight reel. But on Saturday, as the Spurs welcomed the Hornets, the Alien pulled off another stunt. And this time, even Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White could only stare in disbelief.

It happened in the first quarter of the game when Hornets guard Coby White moved past a Spurs defender before performing a give-and-go with Kon Knueppel. White eventually pulled off his iconic layup from mid-range only to see Victor Wembanyama pluck the ball from mid-air onto the backboard.

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The moment left everyone at Frost Bank Arena awestruck. And even Coby White could not believe how Victor Wembanyama blocked the shot. His reaction following the move has gone viral on social media, with fans discussing and dissecting the sensational move.

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Sometimes it is unbelievable even for the players to understand the verticality that the Spurs talisman brings with his size. On average, Victor Wembanyama’s vertical leap is around 32-40 inches. Now combine it with his 7’4 self, and you have the terror looming large on the floor. Moreover, the French Phenom has simply dominated the ‘blocks’ statistic this season. He is the blocks leader in the 2025-26 season with 153 blocks across 51 games. He is averaging the league’s highest 3.0 blocks per game.

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To put matters into perspective, Wemby is way ahead of the competition this season. Jay Huff of the Indiana Pacers and Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder share second place with 1.9 blocks per game. The Frenchman is averaging more than a block per game than Huff and Holmgren, which only signifies his dominance in the paint. On top of that, he also doubles down with his shooting and playmaking.

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However, on Saturday, Wembanyama blocked Coby White’s effort and captivated fans. Some hyped the Spurs big man’s jaw-dropping move, while others blamed the Hornets star. The outrageous block in the game between the Hornets and the Spurs has garnered an array of reactions from the fans.

It also left Coby White shocked as he believed that he drained a clean basket only for Wemby to intervene and come up with a block. However, some fans rave about the Wembanyama block, while others criticize Coby White for missing shots and question Charlotte’s trade for the former Chicago Bulls guard.

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Fans left in awe with Coby White’s reaction following Victor Wembanyama’s outrageous block

“Hornets trade for Coby White doesn’t feel so easily won anymore…. he kinda a**,” a frustrated Charlotte fan reacted following the move involving Wemby. The Hornets landed Coby White and Mike Conley Jr. by sending Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng, and three second-round picks away. Hype followed quickly.

After all, White arrived as the Chicago Bulls’ top scorer with 18.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, and hopes of replacing LaMelo Ball long term. However, injuries slowed him down. Minutes shrank. Shooting cooled. His numbers slipped to 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

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“Coby White just chucking sh** and having more fga than ANYBODY in the team. 3-10,” another Hornets fan expressed his views on the Coby White issue. The comment shows that even on an off night, White led the Hornets in field goal attempts against the Spurs. It also highlights the level and struggle of the Hornets in the current scenario.

“Victor Wembanyama is just DIFFERENT with all due respect. Coby white couldn’t believe his eyes,” another user commented on X, expressing mid-rangent emotion. In this play, it is harsh for White to take the blame. The 26-year-old star has long thrived on mid-range floaters. But he had never seen anyone pluck the ball out of mid-air. So it is sheer brilliance from Wemby to bring incredible verticality to this modern game.

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It was simply a shocking move to pull, and the entire Frost Bank Arena took notice of the Spurs’ big man. Even the Hornets star, who couldn’t believe it at all. A fan wrote the same thing reading White’s reaction following Wemby’s block. “Coby White is everyone of us.” It was so outrageous that it is funny how Wemby pulls off such moves with sheer ease.

“Doesn’t even seem fair sometimes,” another netizen describes the general sentiment perfectly. Apart from San Antonio Spurs fans, few enjoy facing Wemby. His verticality, size, and explosiveness dominate the paint while his dunks and long-range shots hurt defenses. Meanwhile, playmaking and leadership keep improving. All this in year three as the Frenchman pushes into the MVP conversation.

“Everytime it’s a fast break Coby White comes down and shoot a long three and miss it,” another frustrated netizen pointed out. The 26-year-old guard, who started off the bench, finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes. However, he only shot two out of seven from beyond the arc, raising serious doubts about his long-range shooting. This game was a frustrating display from a Hornets fan’s perspective as he shot 28.6% from the three-point line, much lower than his season three-point average of 34.3%.

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Victor Wembanyama turned a routine possession into pure theatre. One block, and the arena froze while the internet exploded. Meanwhile, Coby White’s stunned reaction became the meme of the night. Yet the moment said more about Wemby than anyone else. His reach, timing, and flair keep rewriting expectations. And as the season rolls on, the Alien keeps making the unbelievable feel strangely normal.