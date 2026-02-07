Coby White Trade Amended: Why Are Hornets Changing the Bulls Trade?

Recently, the Chicago Bulls traded homegrown guard Coby White to the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline in a three-team deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The move landed the Bulls some draft capital, but now, an unfortunate update has hit both the major players involved.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to The Athletic‘s Fred Katz, the trade between the Bulls and the Hornets is being amended after White underwent his physical examination. According to him, it revealed a left calf injury that White is currently dealing with, something he will have to miss time for, and because of this, the Bulls are now receiving two second-round picks instead of three.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the picks, the least favorable between the Hornets and the Denver Nuggets in 2029 is being taken back, leaving the Bulls with both the Nuggets and the New York Knicks’ seconds in 2031. What makes this odd is that Charlotte was in a very similar situation last season.

This is a developing story.