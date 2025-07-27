Coco Jones Makes First Appearance in Donovan Mitchell’s Support Since Engagement

Fresh off their romantic engagement reveal, Coco Jones has made her first public appearance in support of fiancé Donovan Mitchell — and fans are swooning.

The Grammy-winning R&B singer was recently spotted at the 2025 Spida Elite Camp in Los Angeles, a signature basketball showcase hosted by Mitchell in collaboration with adidas. Her appearance marked the first time Coco was seen publicly supporting the Cavaliers star since the couple announced their engagement earlier this month.

Captured in a heartwarming Instagram video, Coco was seen cheering courtside as Donovan worked with high school standouts, reinforcing his dedication to youth development. The singer, who dazzled in a casual yet elegant look, was all smiles — and yes, that stunning engagement ring was on full display.

Mitchell, who proposed with a five-carat cushion-cut diamond against a tropical sunset, has long used the Spida Camp as a platform to inspire the next generation of athletes. The camp doesn’t just hone basketball talent; it instills values like discipline, leadership, and perseverance — pillars that mirror Mitchell and Coco’s own journey.

The couple, who kept their relationship private for two years before their big reveal, continue to charm fans with their quiet grace and mutual support. Coco’s presence at the camp wasn’t just romantic — it was symbolic. A successful artist in her own right, she showed up not just as a fiancée, but as a partner in Mitchell’s growing legacy.

As Mitchell continues to make waves on and off the court, Coco’s appearance at Spida Camp serves as a beautiful reminder that behind every great player is someone cheering from the sidelines — often with just as much power and poise.

