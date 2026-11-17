After six years in the NBA, the former guard admitted just last month that he had lost the joy of playing in the league. His move to Australia, however, appeared to offer a fresh start. “Just go out and play a very pure and joyful type of basketball.” Yet, the Melbourne United import has struggled to keep his emotions in check since arriving in the NBL. His latest outing was another example, as a stunning 39-point performance ended in an ugly ejection and a series of controversial gestures.

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United secured a hard-fought 102-95 victory on Saturday night. Cole Anthony was the driving force behind the result, recording 39 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Yet, despite his outstanding contribution, the 26-year-old became the center of attention for all the wrong reasons.

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The former Orlando Magic star’s frustration had been building throughout the contest. Several contentious officiating decisions appeared to leave the guard unhappy.

One major flashpoint involved Phoenix guard Nathan Sobey. And with just 7.4 seconds remaining, Anthony’s night came to an abrupt end. He was called for a flagrant foul after swinging his elbows and making contact with Sobey. The decision resulted in his ejection, cutting short an otherwise spectacular individual performance. But the drama did not stop there.

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When he was ejected, fans started chanting, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.” Clearly unhappy with the officiating, the former NBA star turned towards the commentary bench and made a money-sign gesture with his hand. He appeared to say “money on the game,” seemingly calling out the officials for their inconsistent calls.

Anthony also appeared to spit towards the court near the commentary and team bench.

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One commentator addressed the incident. “Anything illegal, but it’s just a bit off, and I don’t know where to sit with it. Just a spitting right down there to the bench right next to your players like that, if anything, reflects more a character issue. If I’m in that situation, I’m never doing that in front of my teammates.”

Anthony had previously directed an “8 vs 5” gesture and comments toward the commentary bench in an earlier game against the New Zealand Breakers, appearing to suggest the referees were helping the opposing team.

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The comments highlighted the wider concerns surrounding Anthony’s behavior. His reaction had shifted attention away from his impressive performance and towards his conduct during the closing moments. There are also concerns that the latest incident could carry further consequences.

The 15th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft has already faced disciplinary action from Basketball Australia following previous conduct during NBL matches. In an official statement, Basketball Australia confirmed the earlier sanction.

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“A sanction has been accepted by @MelbUnited Cole Anthony after demonstrating conduct unbecoming during NBL matches on 31 October and 2 November BA Integrity Unit concluded that Anthony was in breach of the Code of Conduct (Elite Participants) No further comment will be made.”

The previous disciplinary action makes his latest outburst particularly significant. Anthony could now face additional scrutiny from the league, especially given the nature of his gestures and apparent comments towards the officials. His frustration with refereeing decisions is also not an isolated issue.

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Following Melbourne United’s win over the Cairns Taipans, Anthony directed another angry message towards a camera. ” … some f—in’ consistency, yo, Jesus Christ.”

Now, his latest outburst came just days after the NBL issued a league-wide warning regarding criticism of referees. The league has made its expectations clear, with players and clubs facing potential consequences for conduct that crosses the line. And Anthony’s actions on Saturday could now put that warning to the test.

For Melbourne United, the result was ultimately a valuable seven-point victory. Anthony’s 39-point display was a major reason behind the team’s success. However, the celebrations have been overshadowed by the controversy surrounding his exit.