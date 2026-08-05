Cole Anthony Leaves Bucks for International Deal Hours After 24-Year-Old Star’s Trade to Raptors

Not every NBA career revival begins with an intense offseason preparation. Sometimes, it starts on the other side of the world. Cole Anthony has chosen exactly that path, leaving the Milwaukee Bucks and betting on a fresh opportunity in Australia after another young Bucks player, Andre Jackson Jr., found a new home of his own.

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ESPN’s Olgun Uluc reported that Anthony has signed a one-year deal with Melbourne United, ending a six-year NBA run that included five seasons with the Orlando Magic and one with the Bucks.

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The 26-year-old arrives in the NBL with career averages of 12.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, and 3.8 apg, bringing proven NBA experience to one of Australia’s premier clubs. Rather than waiting for another limited role in the league. The former Bucks guard has opted for a situation that offers something he has lacked in recent seasons: A consistent opportunity.

The decision reflects how dramatically his NBA journey evolved.

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Cole Anthony had a promising start to his NBA career. Looked every bit like a cornerstone during his sophomore campaign in Orlando, averaging a career-high 16.3 ppg while playing more than 31 minutes per game. However, as the Magic continued accumulating lottery talent and reshaping their core, his role gradually diminished.

The Bucks offered a fresh start.

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Instead, it became his smallest role yet. Anthony averaged just 15.1 minutes per game last season, producing 6.7 ppg. For a player entering his prime, becoming a low-usage contributor represented harsh reality. That’s where Melbourne now presents the exact opposite scenario.

Anthony described the move as “a great opportunity to continue growing as a player.” Melbourne United HC Jacob Chance echoed that vision, explaining that Anthony wanted an environment where he could lead, compete and develop his game. Moreover, the opportunity comes with a financial sacrifice, as NBL salaries fall well below NBA standards. Since it’s a buyout agreement, he will continue to receive his NBA salary, earning up to $3.7 million until the 2027-28 season.

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But the trade-off is clear: More responsibility, more minutes and a chance to rebuild value.

The NBL has become an increasingly respected pathway back to the NBA. Torrey Craig used a standout stint in Australia to relaunch his career before carving out a lengthy role in the league, while Ariel Hukporti developed with Melbourne United before earning significantly more NBA experience than either player. It’s less of a restart and more of a calculated reset.

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Andre Jackson Jr.’s move continues the Bucks roster shakeup

Cole Anthony’s departure wasn’t the only Bucks-related development to surface.

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According to Michael Scotto, Andre Jackson Jr. has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Raptors, where he will compete for a roster spot after spending the past three seasons in Milwaukee. The 24-year-old arrives in Toronto looking for a fresh opportunity after the Bucks declined his contract option earlier this offseason.

Jackson’s value has always centered on defense, athleticism, and versatility.

Finding offensive consistency proved more difficult. He averaged 2.4 ppg in 8.5 minutes last season with a limited role withing the Bucks’ rotation. Notably, he showed flashes of an energetic perimeter defender.

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The Raptors now offer him another opportunity to compete for an NBA future.

Taken together, the two moves illustrate how quickly the Bucks’ depth chart has changed over the summer. One former first-round pick is betting on international basketball to revive his career, while another is fighting to remain on an NBA roster.

For Anthony, though, the decision extends beyond the Bucks.

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At 26 years old, he could have waited for another minimum contract or another reserve role. Instead, he chose a path that prioritizes development. Melbourne ultimately becomes a stepping stone back to the NBA; whether it remains to be seen. But the move gives Anthony something every player values at this stage of a career:

A chance to prove he still belongs on his own terms.