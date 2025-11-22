Who Is Collin Gillespie’s Girlfriend? Everything you need to know about Christina Mastracchio

With 49.3 seconds left in the game, it looked like the Minnesota Timberwolves were seconds from clinching a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. The Phoenix Suns cut an eight point lead and then Collin Gillespie swooped in, made a jumper over Donte DiVincenzo, and served Minnesota a devastating blow. The Suns won 114-113 off the heroics of the 26-year-old. Now everyone and Jalen Brunson is obsessed with him. While Brunson just loves his former teammate’s game-winner, fans are more curious about his personal life. Especial Collin Gillespie’s girlfriend, Christina Mastracchio.

Who Is Collin Gillespie’s Girlfriend, Christina Mastracchio?

Christina Elizabeth Mastracchio was born on September 7, 1998 and a native of Virginia. She attended St. Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly from 2023 to 2017.

She used to dance for most of her childhood and it got her featured in some local publications too. The Fairfax resident was part of Encore Dance Studio’s group and headlined a few Christmas shows.

How did Collin Gillespie and Christina Mastracchio Meet?

Mastracchio attended Villanova University where she met the Wildcats guard, Collin Gillespie. She’s private on social media and he has limited activity. The first time she popped up on his Instagram was in 2019.

“Kicking off the 2019 season with the best,” he wrote in that post with Christina. It was the season after the Wildcats won the 2018 championships.

What does Christina Mastracchio do for a living?

At Villanova, Mastracchio was part of the dance team while pursuing a BS in cognitive and behavioral newuroscience. and a minor in cognitive science and psychology. She managed a 3.85 GPA with dance and graduated magna cum laude in 2021.

Initially she went back to Fairfax where she was a research intern at the George Mason University neuroscience lab. When Gillespie entered the 2022 draft and went to Denver, she went to Washington and worked in neuroscience labs and children’s hospital.

Since 2024, Mastracchio is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Gillespie’s hometown and where his family still lives. Collin has been in Phoenix since then while she works as a clinical research coordinator at the University of Pennsylvania.