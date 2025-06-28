Collin Murray-Boyles’s Girlfriend Chloe Kitts Reveals Her Secret After Viral NBA Draft Night Moment

It started with a hug. Then a draft hat. Then an F-bomb. And finally, a secret. The 2025 NBA Draft gave fans everything: drama, shock, raw emotion, and one unforgettable viral moment when South Carolina star Collin Murray-Boyles was picked by the Toronto Raptors. But the story didn’t end there. His girlfriend, fellow Gamecock and rising WNBA prospect Chloe Kitts, wasn’t just a bystander to the madness. She was at the heart of it.

When the Toronto Raptors called Collin Murray-Boyles’s name with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the room erupted. Cameras caught the chaos in high definition: a stunned Murray-Boyles let out an audible F-bomb, standing frozen as his partner, Chloe Kitts, pulled him into a firm, steady embrace. Dressed in a striking red gown, she was the personification of calmness and serenity while the internet lit up with speculation.

Within minutes, the clip went viral. Theories followed. “He didn’t want to go to Toronto,” fans tweeted. Others speculated about tension or disappointment. But like most internet narratives, this one was built on assumption, not truth. Murray-Boyles addressed it immediately in his post-draft press conference. “It wasn’t a bad thing,” he said, referring to the F-bomb. “Just disbelief. Thankful. That was a surreal moment. WTF all the way till my name got called.”

It wasn’t frustration. It was a shock. The culmination of a journey filled with long hours, uncertainty, and quiet ambition. And no one understood that better than Chloe Kitts. A few hours after the draft, she posted a single story on Instagram. It featured Collin signing autographs, surrounded by fans. No caption. Just four crying emojis. That was enough.

But another post revealed more; about her, about the moment, and about the kind of intention that often goes unnoticed. The red dress that captured everyone’s attention wasn’t from a fashion house or a stylist’s rack. It was deeply personal. Turns out, Chloe had it made just for the occasion. “Dress designed by—my mommy,” she wrote in an Instagram story. She also credited: “Dress made by: @831minhle. Hair: @hairbyalisonfarfan.”

Yes, the red moment that had fans (and frankly, a few scouts) swooning wasn’t pulled off a rack. It was planned, emotional, and handcrafted. That’s Chloe Kitts—WNBA prospect, NCAA champion, and someone who understands that behind every rising NBA star is someone just as grounded.

So when Collin said after the draft, “I don’t know. She’s amazing for me. She knows the sacrifices that this comes with, of being a basketball player, especially professional basketball player. … She’s been really good for me,” he wasn’t just talking about the night—he was talking about a constant. And that moment, now frozen in NBA history, was as much Chloe’s debut as it was his.

Now, as Collin Murray-Boyles prepares for his new journey in Toronto, the Raptors are writing their own new beginning.

Raptors lose a president but gain a new identity with Collin Murray-Boyles’ pick

While the NBA world was busy dissecting Collin’s f-bomb, the Raptors quietly dropped another bombshell: longtime president Masai Ujiri was out. The timing was curious. Just hours after drafting Murray-Boyles and Alijah Martin, Toronto confirmed Ujiri would be stepping down after 12 seasons. Known for his bold trades (remember Kawhi?) and for shaping the franchise’s only NBA title in 2019, Ujiri had been the heartbeat of Raptors basketball.

According to MLSE President Keith Pelley, Ujiri’s exit had been planned before the draft to avoid disrupting the selection process. Even more interesting? Ujiri knew he was leaving before selecting Murray-Boyles. That means Collin may be the final pick of the Masai era.

Now, with general manager Bobby Webster stepping up and the Raptors entering a full rebuild, all eyes are on what comes next. Murray-Boyles fits the Raptors’ new vision: gritty, defensive-minded, emotionally grounded. But without Ujiri’s strategic hand guiding the ship, there are questions about who’s really steering this franchise.

“Yeah, we had him higher than nine,” said Webster. “I think the defensive stuff, versatility, we’ve seen a lot of players here be successful in that role. And I think that was high on our list.” In fact, Murray-Boyles, who is deeply inspired by the playing style of the likes of Draymond Green and Aaron Gordon, is also ready to give it his all for this team. In one of the post-draft interviews, he said, “They have a lot of good scorers, they have Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, the list goes on. I feel like I can be somebody that can come in and be a handyman, do that dirty work.”

Whether that pans out or not, it’s clear the Raptors are undergoing more than a roster change. They’re writing a new chapter. One that, ironically, begins not with a signature trade but a viral embrace, a homemade dress, and a f-bomb heard ’round the league. As for Chloe? She’ll be back in South Carolina for now, gearing up for what could be a first-round WNBA Draft selection next year. But make no mistake. She made her NBA debut this week, too.