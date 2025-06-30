“Come Home Please”: Lakers Fans Urge Rob Pelinka to Act After $14.2M Star’s Surprise Move

Microwave buckets, fire tattoos, tunnel fits, and an unforgettable Sixth Man of the Year run in 2020-21. If Jordan Clarkson in Utah Jazz colors is the name that strikes, yes, we are on the same page. But now, after nearly six full seasons in Salt Lake City, that era is officially over. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Utah Jazz and Clarkson have finalized a contract buyout, ending his long tenure with the team and making him an unrestricted free agent. But if not Jazz, there’s a fan base willing to welcome him home.

Clarkson was set to earn $14.2 million in the final year of his deal. But after a season filled with injuries, declining production, and an influx of young guards on Utah’s roster, the writing was on the wall. The Jazz wanted to clear the runway for Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, Walter Clayton Jr., and No. 5 overall pick Ace Bailey. As for Clarkson, the team’s oldest player by nearly five years, he just didn’t fit that timeline anymore.

After failing to find a trade partner during the offseason, Utah and Clarkson finally agreed on terms to let him walk. It ends a productive stint that saw Clarkson average 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over 342 games, nearly all off the bench. His instant scoring made him one of the league’s top reserves, culminating in that Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021. Even last season, despite plantar fasciitis cutting his campaign short at just 37 games, Clarkson still put up 16.2 points in just 26 minutes per night. All while coming off the bench more often than not. So now, Clarkson may target contenders, and sources say “multiple playoff teams” are already preparing offers. But before the ink even dried, the internet had one message.

Not just fans, Lakers fans. On X, formerly known as Twitter, the Lakers Nation shared the news of the “contract buyout”. And the caption read, “Any interest in a Jordan Clarkson reunion?” No sooner had the buyout been reported than comments started flooding social media, calling for a homecoming in L.A., in the team that drafted Clarkson back in 2014. And honestly, it makes sense. The Lakers could use bench scoring. They need veterans who can still contribute. And they definitely need someone who can actually get buckets in the half-court without LeBron having to do everything.

Clarkson was more than just a stats guy for Utah. He was a bridge between eras, from the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert playoff teams under Quin Snyder to the current rebuild under Will Hardy. Bringing in swagger, veteran presence, and offense when it was badly needed. He was also the longest-tenured player on the roster and the last one remaining from the team’s 2022 playoff run. His triple-double on Jan. 1, 2024, remains one of the few for the franchise over the past decade. This move isn’t just about a player leaving; it’s a curtain call on an era of Jazz basketball. With Collin Sexton shipped to Charlotte for Jusuf Nurkić, and Johnny Juzang waived, Utah is clearly committing to a full youth movement. So the question becomes, Where does Clarkson go next?

Fans announce they want the Lakers’ Homecoming

As per Shams Charania, Clarkson is zeroing in on contending teams, and there’s no shortage of suitors. The Knicks have reportedly shown prior interest. The Bucks, Heat, and 76ers could all use his scoring punch. But no fanbase is louder, or thirstier, than the one that watched him grow up in purple and gold. One fan wrote, “demon come home please💔” to the post made by @LADEig. Now, with LeBron James in a win-now mode, Clarkson could be the kind of spark plug that swings a playoff series. Or at least save a few regular-season nights when the stars are out.

Passionate and desperate to make it happen, a user posted, “PLEASE”, if those all caps don’t get Rob Pelinka’s attention, we don’t know what will. The vibes are unmistakable: Laker fans want Clarkson back. And it feels like he left just before the fun began. He was there during those dark, post-Kobe, pre-LeBron days. He got buckets, played hard, and became one of the few bright spots in a bleak era. One netizen added, “Come back home,” short, sweet, and simple.

At 33 years old, Clarkson isn’t the same player he was in 2016. He’s less explosive, not a strong defender, and coming off a foot injury that cut last season short. His efficiency dipped to a career-low 40.8% from the field, and he’ll never be confused with a playmaker or floor general. But even with all that… he can still score, plain and simple. And in a league where bench scoring is always at a premium. And fans understand this, “Yes, he’ll be instant score off the bench,” one wrote. Clarkson remains a valuable piece, especially on a short-term, team-friendly deal.

Another said, “Bench scoring is always needed”. Maybe it is time for a reunion in L.A. Maybe it’s not. But wherever Jordan Clarkson ends up, that team is getting one of the most entertaining, confident, and flat-out bucket-getting guards of the past decade. And if it is the Lakers? Don’t be surprised if the Arena erupts when No. 6 (or maybe No. 00 again?) checks in off the bench.