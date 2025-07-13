“Coming for You”: Ayesha Curry Has Words for Popular San Francisco Place After Latest Business Move

When Ayesha Curry says she’s pulling up, believe her. On the heels of her skincare brand Sweet July Skin hitting major milestones, the entrepreneur, cookbook queen, and First Lady of Dub Nation just dropped a new product, and she’s celebrating the way only Ayesha can: with skincare and dessert. To mark the drop, Curry teamed up with San Francisco’s iconic Garden Creamery, hosting an in-person event this Saturday, July 12.

The event promises free ice cream, giveaways, and a full sensory experience to match her newest release. And yes, the custom ice cream flavors will match the lip treatment vibes and will be available until supplies last. Sweet July Skin, Ayesha’s valued skincare line, just rolled out a trio of lip treatments: Essential (unscented), Lychee Jelly, and Guava Jelly.

On Instagram, Curry posted a pink-drenched story with a confident caption that had fans grinning, “I went with essential for launch day! @sweetjuly x @gardencreamery I’m coming for you!” You already know the vibes were set. That post wasn’t just cute content; it was a declaration. The line reflects everything she’s built into her brand…clean beauty, Caribbean flavor, and care-first energy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet July Skin (@sweetjulyskin) Expand Post

AD

In true boss fashion, Curry showed up on Instagram wearing what looked like Sweet July merch: a pink jacket with “SWEET JULY SKIN” stamped on one side and her name marbled on the other. That’s that launch day drip. She kept it cool and on-brand by choosing “Essential” for her look. No loud gimmicks, just calm confidence. The caption? “I’m coming for you.” It’s playful, hype, and real. You don’t say that unless you know your product’s about to slap.

Sweet July Skin is the skincare wing of Ayesha Curry’s lifestyle empire. Since launching in 2023, the brand has stood out in a crowded beauty space by staying grounded in authenticity and intentional care. These aren’t just products, they’re tied to Ayesha’s journey with her own skin, her culture, and the rituals that keep her grounded.

Sweet July Skin: From Wellness to the World

“Sweet July is about celebrating everyday moments and taking time to care for yourself. Skin is a big part of that,” Ayesha Curry said in an Essence interview. The skincare line features Caribbean superfood-inspired products like Irie Power Face Oil, Soursop Vitamin C Serum, Coffee Fix Peptide Eye Cream, and the beloved Good Youth Retinol Sleep Serum.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Each launch blends wellness, family heritage, and food because for Ayesha, it’s all connected. She’s turned personal beauty challenges into something that speaks to others navigating their own skin journeys. Her approach to lip care is no different. “I know a lot of people are coming out with lip products, but ours are unique in the sense that they are very flavor-forward. The flavors have integrity; they’re not artificial, they’re natural,” Curry said.

These glosses aren’t just fruity, they’re functional. They’ve got a metal cooling tip, maxi lip peptide for hydration and plumpness, and they don’t run when paired with lip liner. Curry designed them to be worn solo or stacked, because she hates glosses that migrate all over your face. (Relatable.) The event at Garden Creamery is more than just a brand activation; it’s a flex.

It shows how seamlessly Ayesha has blurred the lines between skincare, food, and community. From the calming aesthetic of the @sweetjulyskin Instagram feed to these in-person pop-ups, she’s building something way deeper than surface-level beauty. The soft tones, island influence, and “made with love” energy reflect a brand made for longevity, not hype.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Curry’s success with Sweet July Skin is personal. She’s talked openly about her struggles with hereditary skin issues, which shaped the brand’s focus. She’s also aware of the beauty industry’s reality; people mix and match brands and she’s okay with that. Her goal is to integrate, not dominate. Just like Steph’s three-point range, Ayesha’s business empire keeps expanding with precision. Sweet July Skin’s lip treatments are her latest hit, but it’s the way she does it with authenticity, flavor, and finesse, that’s truly unmatched.