Commentators in Disbelief as Victor Wembanyama Escapes Punishment Amid Jalen Brunson’s Heated Outburst

Once again, NBA officiating has started discussions. The New York Knicks were hoping to end a 53-year title drought tonight, and the San Antonio Spurs were fighting to stay alive. That’s when a massive officiating controversy erupted. The incident went down in the third quarter of Game 5, leaving the ESPN booth in disbelief!

Richard Jefferson, Mike Breen, and Tim Legler called out the referees for the sequence when Victor Wembanyama avoided a critical whistle. If they had called it, that would have triggered a mandatory suspension should the series extend. And the commentators understood just how upsetting it was.

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“Mike Brown very upset,” Mike Breen detailed during the live broadcast. “Jalen Brunson yelling at Tyler Ford. Meanwhile, while the Knicks were upset and arguing [Devin] Vassell hits the shot and it’s back to a 9-point lead. It’s the play that has Mike Brown and Brunson upset.”

Here’s what happened: With 5:22 remaining in the third quarter and the Spurs holding a 62-53 advantage, the Knicks guard Jalen Brunson leapt for a three-point attempt. Wembanyama closed out aggressively on the play, extending his foot directly into Brunson’s landing area. Brunson landed squarely on Wembanyama’s foot and rolled his left ankle. While he was in visible pain, the play continued without a whistle.

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A furious Brunson began screaming at referee Tyler Ford, sparking an immediate shouting match that also drew the wrath of New York’s bench led by Mike Brown. The scene drew scrutiny from the ESPN crew.

Tim Legler and Richard Jefferson were equally upset during the slow-motion replay, clearly identifying an error by the officiating crew.

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“Brunson gets into this 3-point shot right here,” Legler observed. “There’s no doubt he takes away his space to close out. It’s gonna be a flagrant.”

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Jefferson strongly agreed, adding that these measures are to prevent these exact lower-extremity injuries that Brunson might have.

“Referees are taught to look up high then down low,” Jefferson explained. “That right there is a landing zone foul that most of the time is reviewed, and it puts a player at risk. That would be his next flagrant foul. That’s exactly why the rule was put in. That’s how it was designed. That’s a blatant example of it.”

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Breen then explicitly laid out the monumental stakes tied to the missed whistle.

“That would’ve been, if it was called, his fourth flagrant foul, which means a one-game suspension.”

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Wembanyama avoided a costly suspension for now. But it didn’t go unnoticed.

Victor Wembanyama’s overlooked foul kept him in the game

The gravity of the missed landing-zone violation could completely alter the potential trajectory of the 2026 NBA Finals. Had the series shifted to New York, this exact sequence could’ve decided Brunson’s and Wemby’s availability.

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Whether or not Wemby injured the Knicks guard is unknown yet. However, due to Wembanyama’s prior disciplinary issues throughout the postseason, he can’t afford to take such risks.

Under strict NBA playoff accumulation rules, any player who collects four total flagrant foul penalties is hit with an automatic one-game suspension. Wembanyama entered the NBA Finals already carrying two penalty points following a costly Flagrant 2 foul and subsequent ejection for elbowing Naz Reid during the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During Game 4 of the Finals, the French phenom picked up a Flagrant 1 for hitting Karl-Anthony Towns in the chin with his elbow. He has been on the absolute brink of suspension since.

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The non-call immediately drew parallels to the league’s controversial decision in Game 3, where the league declined to upgrade a Wembanyama’s off-ball shove on Brunson to a flagrant. With the Knicks fighting to secure their first NBA title since 1973, this latest high-stakes oversight has ignited a fierce war of words regarding officiating consistency.

Had Tyler Ford or the replay center called for a review, Wemby would’ve likely drawn a flagrant for landing zone violation. Regardless, the Knicks won the game 94-90, and with that, they won their first title in 53 years.