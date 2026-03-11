Comparing Wilt Chamberlain (100), Bam Adebayo (83), Kobe Bryant’s (81) Historic Games: Free Throws, Field Goals and More Stats

Wilt Chamberlain. Bam Adebayo. Kobe Bryant. That’s the updated list for the most prolific scoring games in NBA history. Adebayo achieved the unthinkable against the Washington Wizards tonight. A pair of free throws gave him 83 points, the most for any player still active in the NBA. Let’s analyse how each of these three outstanding performances compares.

Where and against whom did they happen?

Let’s start with the latest. Bam Adebayo scored 83 against the Washington Wizards during the Heat’s 66 regular-season game for the 2025-26 campaign. Miami was without three of its starters, including its scoring backcourt of Tyler Herro and Norman Powell. That’s to say, Adebayo needed to have a big night, and he delivered.

Imago Mar 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant achieved his 81-point feat against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006. This was arguably a game that summarised the legend of the Black Mamba. The Raptors played an exceptional game, leading at the half. The then three-time champion had 26 by that time. He later outscored the Raptors 55-41 in the second half and gave the Lakers a seismic win. Bryant beat a well-coached game with relentless courage.

Wilt Chamberlain’s infamous game came against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962. It didn’t hold any significance to the standings at the time. The Philadelphia Warriors were the clear favorites.

However, nobody could fathom a single man scoring 100 points in a game, no matter how dominant. Chamberlain altered that notion by scoring 41 and 59 in respective halves. There’s no footage of the game except for a few minutes of the fourth quarter.

Wilt Chamberlain vs Kobe Bryant vs Bam Adebayo: Statistical breakdown of their historic games

Bam Adebayo Kobe Bryant Wilt Chamberlain Points 83 81 100 Rebounds 9 6 25 Assists 3 2 2 Field goals 20-43 28-46 36-63 Free Throws 36-43 18-20 28-32 3 pointers 7-22 7-13 –

Each of their feats holds some significance to the NBA. Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game broke down human barriers. Nobody thought it was possible for a person to have such an explosive game. It became the catalyst for the eras to follow.

Chamberlain’s long list of milestones is still seen as the comparison benchmark for players. Most of the dominant records belong to the Warriors legend.

Kobe Bryant showed that such feats aren’t limited to the old eras of basketball when advanced metrics didn’t exist. The Lakers needed every single one of his 81 points to secure a win.

The Black Mamba remained fully committed to doing everything in his power to ensure the Purple and Gold left with their heads held high. That game continues to be studied by modern players today.

Bryant’s technique, finesse, and confidence have influenced and shaped some of the game’s greatest legends. As for Bam Adebayo, he seized a rare opportunity with his mother and girlfriend in attendance.

His explosive 31-point first quarter made every milestone feel attainable. While the focus became surpassing Bryant’s record, the Heat star had to contend with relentless triple-teams. This performance exemplified today’s game, one where boundaries are limitless.

Which of these performances do you rank as the best? Let us know your reasons in the comments below.