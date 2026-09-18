“Completely Different”: Ex-Laker Spots Key Difference Between Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis-Led Teams

The Lakers are rebuilding around a fundamentally different offensive blueprint than the interior-heavy approach built around Anthony Davis, shifting toward perimeter spacing to maximize Luka Dončić.

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Montrezl Harrell recently got a close look at the NBA landscape while working out with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on September 12. The former Sixth Man of the Year said the workout and post-practice session with the coaching staff went well as he continues to pursue another NBA opportunity.

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During the conversation, Harrell was asked about the direction of his former team. His answer focused on a major change in how Los Angeles is putting its roster together after the departure of LeBron James. Harrell contrasted the roster built around Doncic, which prioritizes perimeter shooting and spacing, with the interior-focused Lakers teams constructed around Davis.

Speaking with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Harrell pointed to the Lakers’ shift toward perimeter shooting and spacing.

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“The Lakers are a completely different team than they were last year or two to three years ago when AD was on the team. I think they are trying to turn themselves into more of a long-range shooting team as opposed to the older Lakers teams that had a dominant inside presence. The moves they’ve made are more about spacing the floor and shooting the ball from the bigger positions,” Harrell said.

Luka Doncic Gets New Lakers Help

The numbers show why building around Doncic’s offensive game is such an important part of the Lakers’ next phase. He led the NBA in scoring last season at 33.5 points per game, while averaging 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 64 games. He shot 47.6% from the field and 36.6% from three-point range.

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Doncic also carried a heavy offensive load last season, taking 22.8 shots per game, including 10.8 attempts from three. The Lakers know where their offense starts, and much of the offseason work has been about putting the right players around him.

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Los Angeles made several changes to the roster. Walker Kessler came over from Utah, while Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, Kevon Looney, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton and Matisse Thybulle were also added. LeBron James, Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart are among the players who left.

Kessler gives the Lakers another option in the middle. The 7-foot-2 center averaged 14.4 points and 10.8 rebounds in his five games during the 2025-26 season before his shoulder injury ended his year.

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Around him, the Lakers have added several players who can play on the perimeter. Grimes, Hardy, Sexton, Mamukelashvili and Thybulle give Doncic more options to work with, while Austin Reaves remains after agreeing to a new four-year contract.

For Doncic, having that kind of help around him can make a difference. He will still have the ball for much of the offense, but having shooters around him can make it harder for defenses to send extra help. Kessler can also give him another target when he gets into the paint or runs the pick-and-roll.

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Harrell also doesn’t think Doncic has to prove himself as the team’s leader.

“Luka has already played on the floor with LeBron, so that helps out. With LeBron leaving, they already know who the face of the team is, so he won’t have to do anything extra as far as winning over the territory. The NBA right now is about who complements whose game,” Harrell said.

That fit will be one of the biggest storylines for the Lakers entering the new season. Doncic already has the production to carry a massive offensive role. The question is how effectively the new pieces around him can complement it.

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For Harrell, that’s what makes this Lakers team “completely different.” The franchise is not simply replacing one star with another. It has reshaped the supporting cast around Doncic and is taking the team in a different direction from the one that once revolved around Davis.