Concerning Nikola Jokic Update Emerges During FIBA Qualifiers as Serbian Coach Reveals Nuggets Star’s Condition

A quiet performance from Nikola Jokic in Serbia’s latest World Cup qualifier raised questions before the real concern emerged. The Denver Nuggets superstar went almost invisible against Italy, but his numbers alone did not explain the off-colour showcase. After the game, Serbia head coach Dusan Alimpijevic revealed that his captain had been dealing with a serious illness for several days.

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Thus, the big man’s decision to play with illness came under an uncomfortable spotlight.

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Alimpijevic made the revelation during his postgame press conference, praising Jokic for refusing to abandon Serbia despite his condition. “He is very, very sick last three days. And this is the guy who got a lot of IVs in the last three days, including today, including this day. And he refused, he rejected to give up and to leave his team alone,” he said.

“He came to play. He never complained to us.”

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That changes everything. Nikola Jokic’s 8-point game in 24 minutes looks a whole lot different once you know what he was actually going through. This wasn’t the three-time NBA MVP having an off night- this was a guy who’d spent the three days leading up to the game sick enough to need multiple rounds of IV treatment. Serbia wasn’t playing with a healthy Jokic. They were playing with a man who probably shouldn’t have been on the court at all.

“He never say anything to us, and, you know, he did what he did, and that’s why, you know, we are so proud that we have a captain like him,” the coach concluded.

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And yet, he still showed up, and Serbia still won. Despite everything, Jokic helped his team grind out a 76-64 road victory over Italy in the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup European Qualifiers, moving Serbia to 6-2 in Group J and keeping their qualification hopes firmly on track. The numbers weren’t pretty, but his presence on the floor was enough to anchor the win.

What stood out afterward, though, was how Jokic handled the conversation. He didn’t bring up his health, didn’t make excuses, and didn’t make it about himself. Instead, he turned the spotlight straight onto his teammates.

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“The energy from my teammates was off the charts,” he said after the game. “They brought us extra possessions, points and energy that led the rest of the team.”

That response fits the broader image of Jokic as a player who rarely seeks attention for his individual struggles.

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However, for the Nuggets, several miles apart, the update provides a reminder of how much basketball Jokic has already played during the offseason. His commitment to Serbia is unquestioned, but Denver will ultimately need its franchise centerpiece healthy when the NBA season begins.

That makes the condition of the supporting cast particularly important.

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Following a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Nuggets have slightly reshaped their roster. It was done to reduce the offensive burden on Nikola Jokic. Denver added veteran scorer DeMar DeRozan on a one-year, $3.9 million deal, giving the second unit an experienced player capable of creating his own shot.

DeRozan’s role could become particularly valuable during the minutes when Jokic sits. Denver has struggled to maintain its offense without its superstar controlling the game. And an experienced isolation scorer gives the team another way to manufacture points.

The Mile-High Club also moved toward a more veteran-heavy roster, with players such as Tyus Jones joining DeRozan as additional offensive options. The idea is straightforward. Jokic remains the center of Denver’s system, but the team cannot afford to make every possession dependent on him.

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That lesson becomes even more important after seeing the lengths Jokic went to for his home country.

Playing through a serious illness will earn Jokic plenty of admiration from his teammates and Serbian fans, and rightfully so. But it also raises a bigger question about the toll of competing year-round at the highest level. Denver will be watching closely, hoping the illness is short-lived and that their franchise player returns to the NBA season fully healthy.

For now, though, one thing is clear. Jokic didn’t have to play. He had every reason to sit this one out, and no one would have blamed him. But he suited up anyway, gutted through it, and helped Serbia get the win.



The box score might tell one story, but the full picture tells a completely different one, and it’s a far more impressive one at that. The Nuggets, meanwhile, got their own quiet reminder of just how much they depend on this man to show up, night after night, no matter what.