Concerning Stephen Curry Injury Update Drops After Warriors Star Exits to Locker Room With Pain Vs. Rockets

Dub Nation will have to pray to the basketball gods now! The Golden State Warriors suffered a worrying setback against the Houston Rockets after Stephen Curry exited early in Wednesday night’s match-up. The 38-year-old guard headed to the locker room just six minutes into the first quarter, leaving Golden State without its offensive centerpiece for the remainder of the contest.

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And the update from the medical team is concerning.

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The timing is far from ideal, with the Warriors riding a historic winning streak and beginning a demanding five-game road trip.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater provided an update on Curry’s condition on X, confirming that the Warriors had ruled him out for the rest of the game.

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“It’s right abdominal soreness for Steph Curry. He’s out for the game,” Slater reported.

Stephen Curry appeared uncomfortable after absorbing contact during the opening minutes. A Houston Rockets-style multiple mini-collisions

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He drove into the paint and hit the floor before later connecting on a 28-foot three-pointer. However, he appeared to be in some discomfort after landing and began grabbing at his right hip and oblique area. After remaining on the floor for a couple of possessions, Curry checked out at the 6:25 mark and walked to the locker room alongside director of sports medicine Drew Yoder.

He finished with three points on 1-of-3 shooting in six minutes. That lone three-pointer. At least, he was able to keep his streak alive.

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Stephen Curry’s latest setback raises concerns given the workload restrictions he has followed this season. The Warriors have managed his minutes after a difficult 2025–26 campaign; he suffered runner’s knee, which sidelined him for 27 consecutive games. Steve Kerr has noted that fans should be mindful of the schedule, as the team has 15 back-to-back games in the 2026–27 regular season.

At 38, the Warriors have every reason to be cautious with their franchise superstar.

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His absence also puts more pressure on an already stretched rotation.

Brandon Williams is expected to miss at least a week with a mild left hamstring strain. Meanwhile, while Gary Payton II, Jimmy Butler III, Moses Moody, and Kristaps Porziņģis are also unavailable.

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Coming in as Stephen Curry’s replacement LJ Cryer offered an immediate response off the bench. He knocked down two quick three-pointers. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski also took on greater scoring and ball-handling responsibilities.

The Warriors will now await further clarity on Curry’s abdominal soreness. Most importantly, they have to see whether it will affect his availability beyond Wednesday night.