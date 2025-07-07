Concerns Over Deandre Ayton and JJ Redick’s Relationship Emerge Amid Lakers Front Office Directive

“He is fantastic.” That was JJ Redick back in 2022, long before he was the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, passionately defending Deandre Ayton on ESPN’s First Take. At the time, it was just another hot-take debate. Now, it’s a fascinating insight into the mind of the man who just made Ayton the new centerpiece of his frontcourt. In a move that really surprised everyone in the league, the Lakers have officially signed the former No. 1 overall pick. It’s a big gamble that could pay off huge, but it also immediately puts a ton of pressure on everyone on the team.

The signing itself was a masterstroke of opportunity for GM Rob Pelinka. After watching their top center targets sign elsewhere, the Lakers pounced when Ayton was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers. But as the ink dries on the contract, a new, and potentially explosive, question is emerging: can Ayton, a player with a reputation for being laid-back, coexist with his new coach, JJ Redick, a man known for his intense, detail-oriented, and high-strung personality?

On an episode of The Game Theory Podcast, Sam Vecenie perfectly captured the uneasy feeling many people around the league have. “There is some real comedy potential here,” Vecenie joked, then added, “JJ seems a bit on edge a lot of the time. And Deandre Ayton very rarely seems like that is the case.”

Vecenie, along with Bryce Simon, didn’t stop there. He went on to talk about Ayton’s well-known “eccentricities” on the court. For years, analysts have broken down the film of Ayton stopping his roll to the basket a few feet short to pop for a contested 15-footer, instead of continuing to the rim for an easy dunk. Defensively, there are countless examples of him being a step late on a weak-side rotation or failing to challenge a shot at the rim with maximum effort.

These are the kinds of things that might make Redick want to pull his hair out. “JJ being very detail-oriented… I think might genuinely lose his mind,” Vecenie said. Simon totally agreed, pointing out that Ayton’s job is super clear: get rebounds, play defense, set tough screens, and run fast to the basket. “If he buys into it,” Simon said, “this can be really successful. If he doesn’t… it’s going to be a disaster.”

Yet Lakers GM Rob Pelinka appears undeterred. He issued a strong public statement following the signing: “Deandre’s size, mobility and athleticism will allow both paint scoring and paint protection… His playoff experience as a starter on an NBA Finals team also aligns well with our ultimate Lakers championship aspirations.”

There’s more to this than fit, of course. League insiders, including Marc Stein, have reported that Luka Doncic and Ayton were both “motivated” to play together. They share the same agent—Bill Duffy. That 2018 draft class forged bonds that have stuck. Doncic and Ayton trained together, studied film together, and even roomed in the same hotel ahead of draft day. The chemistry, at least off the court, has a foundation.

What Deandre Ayton means for LA’s roster, and the Jaxson Hayes conundrum

If Ayton’s motor runs hot, the Lakers might have solved one of their most glaring issues. Last postseason exposed them badly in the paint. Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid bullied them like it was the late 90s. Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes tried, but neither could anchor the defense. That made Ayton’s addition essential. As Bryce Simon pointed out, Ayton could easily average 17 points and 11 rebounds if he sticks to the role: defend hard, roll hard, and let Luka and LeBron create. “He’s better at center than LeBron James—if he’ll do the things we’re talking about.”

But herein lies the gamble. As Vecenie said, “This could be the Lakers feeling like they need to move him by midseason because JJ Redick is going gray. Or it could be that he’s amazing and he’s exactly what they needed.”

While Ayton slots in as the presumed starter, the Lakers quietly re-signed Jaxson Hayes to a one-year deal, keeping their rotation at the league-max 15 players. That move was not insignificant. Hayes has an implicit no-trade clause, and while he’ll be coming off the bench, his return signals the Lakers are hedging their bet on Ayton.

Hayes, for his part, had a career year last season—71.9% from the field, 6.8 points per game, and 35 starts. His familiarity with the system and locker room could keep him relevant, especially if Ayton’s performance—or commitment—falters. Adding further intrigue, Shake Milton’s contract situation remains unresolved. If waived before July 20, it opens up a path for another wing or frontcourt depth piece. The Lakers are already dancing close to the first tax apron, so flexibility matters.

Still, if Ayton clicks, he becomes more than just a temporary fix. As Simon noted, “He’s still only 26. If he balls out, averages something like 16 and 11, plays with verticality and focus… he could cash in with a three- or four-year deal next summer.”

The front office clearly sees Ayton as a longer-term solution. And Ayton has a strong incentive to do just that. After being bought out by Portland, he’s still collecting a chunk of his $25 million salary, but he now plays for a team with title ambitions, a historic brand, and two of the best playmakers in the NBA. As Vecenie said, “This is the one. I hope that he recognizes it.”

The chemistry question with Redick still looms. But if Ayton can tune into Redick’s system—and not just the vibe—he has a chance to reshape the trajectory of his career and, perhaps, the future of the Lakers franchise.