Concerns Over Draymond Green’s Locker Room Altercation Eased as 7′0″ Warriors Target’s Price Surfaces

“This is not going to work. He’s going to do this little half-roll thing. Luka is going to just get fed up with him. JJ Redick’s going to get driven crazy. This is going to be a disaster.” These were the words of ESPN analyst Tim McMahon regarding: Yes! You guessed it right, DeAndre Ayton. Since the Lakers picked him up on a free agency earlier this week, fan reaction has been quite mixed. While many are finally breathing a sigh of relief as the Lakers have finally gotten their center, others are raising doubts regarding his demeanour. For these reasons, the GSW fanbase is extremely delighted not to have ended up with Ayton. After all, not fitting there would have placed the player in extra danger with Draymond Green.

Chuck and Kylen Mills from the ‘Locked on Warriors’ show recently touched base on DeAndre Ayton. Kylen Mills described Ayton as someone who has a ton of upside in terms of what he can do on the floor and what he can add to the team. However, there were ‘culture concerns’, just like Jimmy Butler, that would have made an acquisition hard. After all, though Butler has turned out to be a good fit for them in the dressing room, his ‘playoff Jimmy’ persona didn’t come out in the recent postseason. While Kylen Mills was more focused on performance, Charlie Walter had doubts about the ‘culture fit’ more from the teammates’ perspective.

“Had DeAndre Ayton joined the Warriors, we would have had a press conference like three weeks into training camp, and Steve Kerr would have said ‘something very bad happened at practice’. And ‘95.7 The Game’ would have went crazy for a month, and then TMZ would have leaked a video that Draymond hammered him in the face because DeAndre Ayton just uh no” said Charlie Walter. “I’m glad the Warriors did not touch him. And if you’re not, wait about two months for the Lakers and then say, Chuck, you were right after all”.

It is common knowledge amongst NBA fans that Draymond Green’s competitive nature has often caused him to get physical against rival players. From putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold to even punching his now-good friend LeBron James during the 2016 NBA Finals, the examples are in abundance. Not even his teammates have been spared from getting the hair dryer treatment. Case in point: Jordan Poole. Back in October 2022, reports emerged that Green had punched Poole during an altercation in a practice session, which was cited as the main reason for Poole leaving the Bay Area for Washington.

via Imago Dec 30, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Considering these facts, it’s definitely for the best that Ayton did not join the Warriors. Disaster averted! Especially considering the comments Draymond Green has made about Ayton in the past.

Back in 2023, DeAndre Ayton quickly established himself as one of the more polarizing figures in the Arizona sports scene. Amongst his critics was Green, who said “CP is great with the young guys. Deandre Ayton looked like a bust before CP came to Phoenix – no disrespect to Ayton, but more so a nod to CP”. When Joel Embiid once shut down a comparison between him and Ayton, he wrote on X “Don’t compare Ayton to me either… I play DEFENSE”. Green approved of this tweet by writing “👑👑👑👑👑👑 you got the crown man 😂😂😂😂😂”.

Even if the Golden State Warriors did not get DeAndre Ayton, they still need a center that can efficiently protect the rim. But with the Lakers bringing in Ayton, it has opened another door for the Warriors to get a center.

Will the Golden State Warriors acquire Walker Kessler?

If there was one other center the Warriors and the Lakers were interested in, it was Walker Kessler. However, the Lakers fell out of contention quickly after it was revealed by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha that sources have told him that the Utah Jazz are looking for two first-round picks and a young player for Kessler.

The Lakers have only one tradable first-round pick over the next seven years, and that selection can only come in 2031 or 2032, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. NBA reporter Julia Stumbaugh highlighted that the Lakers might not be able to meet the Utah Jazz’s asking price for Walker Kessler, because of this restriction. And by signing Ayton, they conceded the floor to the Warriors to have a free run at Kessler.

Walker Kessler was a first-team All-Rookie selection just two seasons ago. He has been averaging at least 2.3 blocks per game since his rookie year. In a struggling Jazz squad, he averaged 11.1 points and 12.2 rebounds, thereby showing his prowess on both ends. Back in 2022, the 7-foot star showcased his abilities against Draymond Green, as well, by blocking a lay-up attempt by the power forward. KSL Sports reported Green looking “down the floor as if impressed the rookie swatted the shot”. This can only mean good things for the Warriors if they manage to get him.

There is a possibility that the Warriors include Jonathan Kuminga to sweeten the deal, but it remains to be seen if the Jazz are willing to give any discounts to the Dubs. Till then, their only hope is that no one else comes and swoops him up.