Concerns Persist Around Bronny James as Eyewitness Notes Major Change in Lakers Rookie

A nepotism tag can be a career death sentence. You could be loaded with talent, but if you don’t mirror your legendary predecessor, you’re cast aside. That’s the weight Bronny James is carrying—being the son of the LeBron James isn’t a blessing right now; it’s a burden. And though Bronny’s rookie year was barely a blip, that quiet season now looms like a guillotine—ready to swing the moment he stumbles again.

But here’s the twist: Summer League has cracked open a new chapter for the so-called “Prince.” It’s not perfect. There are rough edges. But there’s finally something—a flash, a flicker—that makes you stop and think, maybe this kid’s writing his own story after all.

LeBron’s offensive greatness often overshadows the fact that during his prime (2009–2013), he was a flat-out defensive monster. He guarded all five positions, stuffed advanced stat sheets, and nearly snagged Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. His defensive IQ, versatility, and timely stops helped define Miami’s dominance. Bronny? He’s not there. Not even close. But that’s okay. What he’s showing now isn’t just growth—it’s grit. And that’s something you can’t inherit, only earn.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“In terms of areas of improvement for me, what I’ve noticed in studying film and taking notes on him has just been still think the handle could be a little tighter. And sometimes when he’s in traffic or trying to snake a screen or split a coverage, like that’s where he can be a little loose with it. Some of his turnovers have been like simple reads where there was clearly a guy rotating over there. And you have to see that if you’re going to be a primary ball handler at the NBA level,” said Jovan Buha on Buha’s Block.

AD

via Imago Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) defends Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Could this be Bronny James’ breakout year? That’s still up in the air. But one thing’s for sure—the Lakers are in full survival mode, and Bronny’s sliding into that rotation as part of the rebuild. This isn’t just barbershop talk either—Lakers insiders are backing it up loud and clear.

“In transition, he’s able to really go out and get to the rim. But the athleticism is really starting to pop. And if you combine that, again, who knows if that’s a rotation player next year, 50th overall pick. Second year is still early to be a full eight-man, nine-man rotation on a team that should be good, hopefully, with the roster that the Lakers have or will have,” said Raj Chipalu on the pod.

That’s enough of the shortcomings though. As mentioned, Bronny’s Summer League has been straight from the heavens. Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks might’ve gotten the last laugh in their blockbuster clash, but Bronny’s shown that he’s not here to play around. Pure King mentality – wonder where that came from.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bronny James is on his way to prove his worth to the Lakers

The numbers are secondary. You can just see James ooze confidence, class, and purpose in every squeak of the hardwood. He’s finally showing signs of the Bronny James we all saw nurtured by Bron from the get-go. The kid’s turned heads in the 2025 Summer League, flashing real potential. He dropped 10 points in 11 minutes against Miami, complete with a thunderous fast-break dunk. Sure, he had an off night vs. Dallas (2-of-8), but bounced back with 14 points and 3 assists against the Pelicans.

That progress hasn’t gone unnoticed, by the way. “If you go to the source and you ask Bronny what do you want to be in the league, he will very clearly tell you, ‘I want to be an on-ball guard. [That’s] what I’m preparing for. That’s the reps I’m getting. That’s what the assistant coaches are watching film on with me. That’s the role that I want to be in.’ Whether he will actually attain that the level of offensive player you have to be to get to that point is a little difficult. But what I’ve seen is a player that is way more confident than he was a year ago,” said Chipalu.

via Imago Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, and forward LeBron James warm up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Bronny bringing the heat has turned this Summer League into must-see TV. That showdown with Cooper Flagg? Instant classic. And he didn’t let up in the games after either. The energy, the confidence, the bounce—it’s all coming together. We just might be witnessing the rise of a brand-new Bronny next season.