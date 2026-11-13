Congratulations Pour In As Doug McDermott Announces Retirement After 12-Year NBA Career

Some players are remembered for their athleticism, others for their ability to take over a game with the ball in their hands. But for 12 seasons, the man nicknamed “Dougie McBuckets” carved out his place in the NBA by making defenders pay whenever they gave him an inch of space beyond the arc.

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Whether it was a quick release off the bench or a sudden scoring burst from three-point range, the sharpshooter always seemed capable of providing a spark. So when Doug McDermott announced his retirement via his agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, tributes quickly poured in for the 34-year-old forward.

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One of the first messages came from his father and former Creighton coach, Greg McDermott, who expressed his pride in everything Doug had accomplished. “Extremely proud of what Doug has accomplished. He has represented himself in a first class manner every step of the way. Congrats on an amazing career, Doug!!” Greg wrote, congratulating his son.

Greg coached Doug throughout his four-year college career at Creighton from 2010 to 2014, witnessing firsthand the development that eventually turned his son into one of the most decorated players in college basketball.

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Doug became a three-time consensus first-team All-American and won the National Player of the Year award in 2014. He also helped establish Creighton as a national contender before making the jump to the NBA as the 11th overall pick in the 2014 draft. Coaching his son made their shared college journey an important part of the family’s basketball legacy, and one of deep personal significance for a proud father.

In the NBA, McDermott amassed 726 appearances, averaging 8.5 points while shooting 41.0% from three-point range. His career included stops with seven franchises, giving fans plenty of memories to look back on.

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Fans remember Doug McDermott’s impact across the league

While McDermott’s college achievements helped establish his reputation, his 12-year NBA career gave fans different reasons to appreciate his game. One fan looked back at his time with the New York Knicks, particularly his connection with center Kyle O’Quinn during the 2017-18 season.

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“Wasn’t in New York for very long but always represented himself well on some godawful teams. His connection with KOQ was one of the few things to get excited about on a nightly basis,” a fan wrote.

McDermott joined the Knicks during a difficult stretch for the franchise, which was still searching for consistency before its eventual return to contention. Although his stay in New York was brief, his shooting and off-ball movement made him a useful offensive option. His chemistry with O’Quinn, who could find him on cuts and around the basket, also gave fans something to appreciate during an otherwise challenging period.

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Another fan remembered McDermott’s short stint with the Dallas Mavericks, celebrating both his college career and his time in Dallas. “Such a fun college career at Creighton, was very briefly a Maverick, but it was a fun few months. Congrats to Doug McDermott on a great 12 year career,” the fan mentioned.

McDermott played 26 games for Dallas during the 2017-18 season after arriving in a trade-deadline deal. He made the most of that opportunity, shooting 49.4% from beyond the arc and 47.8% from the field. Though he was only with the Mavericks for a short period, his efficiency demonstrated the value of having a dependable shooter who could contribute without needing the ball in his hands.

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His time with the Sacramento Kings also left a lasting impression. A journalist covering the Kings remembered how McDermott could catch fire immediately after checking into a game, writing, “Dougie McBuckets catching fire from three immediately after coming in off the bench was fun to watch in Sacramento. Thank you Doug! Congratulations on a long & successful career.”

McDermott’s time in Sacramento included one of his most memorable shooting performances, against the Utah Jazz in December 2024, when he knocked down six three-pointers in the fourth quarter, scoring all 18 of his points in the final period and energizing the Golden 1 Center crowd.

Those moments help explain why McDermott’s retirement prompted such an appreciative response. He was never the centerpiece of an NBA franchise, but he built a long career by mastering a specific skill and consistently finding ways to contribute. His career mark from beyond the arc reflects that ability, while his journey across the league gave different fanbases a chance to appreciate what he brought to the floor.

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From his historic college career at Creighton to his role as a trusted perimeter threat in the NBA, McDermott leaves the game having earned the love and respect of people throughout his career.