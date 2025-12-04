brand-logo
Congratulations Pour In for Luka Doncic & Fiancee Anamaria Goltes After Massive Family News

ByVed Vaze

Dec 4, 2025 | 11:42 AM EST

Luka Doncic is no stranger to headline-making moments, but this week, the Lakers superstar found himself at the center of a very different kind of spotlight. As Los Angeles continues navigating a crucial stretch of the season, Doncic’s name began trending for a personal update that had fans flooding social media with love and support for him and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes.

The couple, who have long been fan favorites thanks to their decade-long relationship and heartwarming family moments, have once again captured the attention of the basketball world. Goltes had recently hinted that something big was approaching, sharing a subtle update online that immediately sparked speculation among supporters.

That speculation was finally put to rest when the couple confirmed their massive family news of having another child, prompting a wave of congratulations from around the world. Messages poured in across Instagram, Twitter, and fan forums, with supporters celebrating the beautiful milestone for Doncic and Goltes.

With the Lakers star balancing on-court responsibilities and an increasingly busy family life, fans are waiting to see how this new chapter continues to unfold for him.

(This is a developing story…)

