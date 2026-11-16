Congratulations Pour in from LeBron James & Kevin Durant as Isaiah Johnson Drops 26 Points in Win Over Baylor

Isaiah Johnson gave the Texas Longhorns another reason to celebrate after delivering a game-high 26 points against Baylor. The sophomore guard helped No. 7 Texas secure a 75-72 victory in the San Antonio Hoops Showdown, continuing its unbeaten start to the 2026-27 season.

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The performance did not go unnoticed. Shortly after Texas improved to 4-0, two of basketball’s biggest names highlighted Johnson’s night on social media.

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Kevin Durant shared a highlight of Johnson on his Instagram Story, while LeBron James also showed his appreciation for the young guard. Durant shared a clip featuring Johnson’s performance on his Instagram Story, adding a short caption: “My point guard.”

The Houston Rockets superstar’s message highlighted his appreciation for the sophomore.

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LeBron also reshared the highlight on his Instagram Story, offering encouragement of his own: “Yessir nephew! Keep going.”

For a college sophomore still establishing himself at the national level, attention from two NBA superstars added another layer to an already memorable night.

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Johnson’s performance proved decisive in helping Texas overcome Baylor.

The Longhorns entered the November 15 matchup with a 3-0 record, while Baylor arrived at the Frost Bank Center looking to hand its rival an early-season defeat.

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The Bears started aggressively, creating problems for Texas with their outside shooting.

However, the Longhorns responded before halftime, with Johnson converting three free throws with one second remaining to give his team a 39-36 advantage.

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The sophomore continued to make an impact after the break, finishing with 26 points in 35 minutes.

He converted eight of his 14 field-goal attempts and made six of eight free throws.

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Johnson also connected on all four of his attempts from beyond the arc, tying his career high for made three-pointers in a game. He also contributed three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

His 26-point performance was also just two points short of his collegiate career high of 28, which he recorded against Arizona on March 7, 2026, while playing for Colorado.

Baylor, however, refused to make the contest easy for the Longhorns.

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Sophomore guard Kayden Mingo led the Bears with 23 points, keeping the game competitive throughout the second half. With 49 seconds remaining, Dylan Mingo converted one of two free throws to give Baylor a 72-71 lead.

Texas responded when Matas Vokietaitis finished a dunk off an Austin Goosby assist with 33 seconds left, putting the Longhorns back in front. Elyjah Freeman then made two free throws with five seconds remaining to secure the 75-72 victory.

Texas improved to 4-0, while Baylor suffered its first defeat of the season.

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While social-media praise does not change Johnson’s season, recognition from players such as Durant and LeBron inevitably brings added visibility to a young player still building his college résumé.

The reaction also reflected just how impressive Johnson’s shooting display was against one of Texas’ toughest early-season opponents.

The Longhorns will next face Southern Utah on November 19.

Johnson’s challenge now is building on the momentum from one of the best performances of his young career as Texas continues its unbeaten start.