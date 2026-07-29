“Constantly Falling on the Floor”: Ex-Laker Explains Joel Embiid’s Injury Issues, Offers Blunt Advice

For years, Philadelphia has watched one of the NBA’s most dominant centers overwhelm opponents whenever he’s healthy. Yet every MVP-like campaign has been accompanied by another injury setback, leaving the franchise wondering what might have been. That pattern continued last season, when multiple health issues once again interrupted another deep playoff run. With the 76ers now pairing Joel Embiid with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, staying on the court has become the biggest question surrounding Philadelphia’s championship hopes.

In an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports, former Lakers player Montrezl Harrell explained why he believes some of Embiid’s injuries could be avoided.

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“Joel is already so dominant and so big. I used to tell him, ‘Bro, if you just go score, they’re probably going to foul you anyway. Don’t go out there trying to draw fouls.'”

Harrell, who frequently battled Embiid during his NBA career, believes the seven-footer relies too much on selling contact despite already possessing overwhelming physical advantages.

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“When you’re 280 or 300 pounds and you’re constantly falling on the floor, you’re putting yourself in jeopardy.”

The former Sixth Man of the Year said he’d rather see Embiid embrace his size than seek whistles.

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Harrell’s comments come after another season in which injuries again disrupted Embiid’s availability. The former MVP missed time following an emergency appendectomy during the playoffs and was later ruled out of Game 2 against the New York Knicks because of a sprained right ankle and sore right hip. Head coach Nick Nurse said Embiid “woke up with a bunch of soreness” before the team decided he couldn’t play.

Despite those setbacks, Joel Embiid expressed optimism about his long-term health after Philadelphia’s postseason ended. Speaking to reporters, he said the organization had finally identified the source of his lingering knee problems and sounded encouraged about his future.

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“For me, this was a success… We figured out the left knee issue. Now I’m sitting here not even worried about my knee.”

There is also optimism from outside the organization. Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Shaquille O’Neal predicted that Embiid will finally put together a healthy season and re-establish himself as the NBA’s premier center. O’Neal’s confidence comes despite the reality that Embiid has never played more than 70 games in a season and appeared in just 38 games last year.

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Even so, the seven-time All-Star’s health remains the biggest concern attached to Philadelphia’s championship aspirations. Analysts continue to point to Embiid’s durability as the factor that could determine whether the Sixers’ new star-studded roster reaches its full potential.