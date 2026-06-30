Controversial Blazers Owner’s ‘Deep’ Negotiations Over Arena Deal Risks Franchise’s 31-Year Roots in Portland, Per Native Columnist

The Portland Trail Blazers could leave the city altogether as the franchise faces an uncertain future. City officials are debating a proposed $600 million public renovation of the Moda Center, and owner Tom Dundon faces pressure to pay under the team’s existing lease. However, while defending public funding, the 54-year-old refused to guarantee the Trail Blazers will remain in Portland.

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Now, The Oregonian’s Bill Oram spoke on SiriusXM NBA and labeled the Ja Morant trade “terrible”. According to the native columnist, the deal is an insult to the franchise star Damian Lillard and the fans. Then he pointed out: “I think it is only further driving a wedge between the franchise and the city of Portland as this new owner is deep in negotiations over an arena deal that could potentially spell the end of the Trail Blazers in Portland.”

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According to KATU’s investigation, the Blazers “cannot formally begin the NBA relocation process until October 2030.” That is when the team’s current bridge agreement runs out. The clause shuts down the possibility of an immediate relocation. Even if arena talks fall apart this year, the franchise cannot move for the 2030-31 season. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers were asked to address the lease details, relocation clause, rent, and revenue sharing.

A team spokesperson responded: “The team’s goal since 2023 has been consistent: a market-rate deal that allows a significant renovation so the arena can be home to the Trail Blazers for decades to come. That remains our focus, and finalizing the deal by the end of the year is crucial to meet timelines to complete construction by 2030.”

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They further argued that the current lease no longer fits today’s financial reality. According to the team, any new agreement must give the franchise a stable path forward while continuing to fuel local business and protect thousands of jobs. The spokesperson also pointed out that the talks are unfolding as many companies continue to leave Portland, making the negotiations even more significant.

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Meanwhile, the team believes the 1995 lease cannot support operations beyond 2030. They see the renovation as a long-term investment. It believes the project can transform both the Moda Center and Portland for the next 20 years. However, for Tom Dundon, the math moves the other way.

Tom Dundon asks taxpayers to fund $600 million for the Trail Blazers’ 31-year-old home

Tom Dundon addressed the arena renovation debate at the Portland Metro Chamber’s annual meeting. He spoke with Chamber CEO Andrew Hoan inside the Moda Center. Speaking to about 800 business and political leaders on Wednesday, the billionaire defended the proposal. He insists public support remains fair because Portland’s tax structure already places a major financial burden on the franchise’s ownership.

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I think everybody can characterize things however they want. I don’t see it the same way, but I’m not trying to get people to agree or disagree with me,” Dundon said. However, Dundon argued the team is already contributing financially. He pointed to ticket tax revenue as a major source of the proposed funding.

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“When you charge an incremental fee on the ticket, we’re really just paying it. So we are investing because if you didn’t charge that money on the ticket, we would charge more for the ticket,” he added. “Supply and demand works pretty well. And, obviously, there’s lots of places that don’t have taxes at the same rate.”

Tom Dundon’s remarks arrive as Portland officials weigh the future of the Moda Center. The arena will turn 31 in the 2026-27 NBA season. Meanwhile, a 2024 city-commissioned review projected about $482 million in essential repairs over the next 20 years. But Dundon’s group wants a larger $600 million overhaul. Yet he doesn’t seem to be willing to completely participate in it.