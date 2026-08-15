Controversial 12-Year Veteran Leaves USA After Failing to Attract NBA Interest

Patrick Beverley appeared in 666 NBA games for seven different teams in 12 seasons, but perhaps his history of confrontations on the sidelines and throwing basketballs could be a reason why nobody was interested in signing him during the offseason.

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At the age of 38, Patrick Beverley, who is a known for his strong defense and controversial attitude, said that he will play in France with Boulazac Basket Dordogne in the 2026-27 season.

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“Hey, it’s announcement day. I have an announcement. I’ve decided to play in France this season. What a Boulazac. It’s love, love, love,” Beverley said in an Instagram story posted.

The casual delivery masked a significant career shift. His career averages of 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists across 666 regular season games, which previously made him a consistent part of the rotation, are no longer sufficient for NBA offers.

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Boulazac Basket Dordogne confirmed the move on social media shortly after, framing his arrival as a boost of playoff-tested experience for a team still finding its footing domestically.

“With over 700 NBA games under his belt, Pat arrives in Dordogne to bring all his experience. The club is delighted to announce the arrival of a player of this caliber to its roster,” Boulazac Basket Dordogne wrote in its announcement tweet.

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That statement relies heavily on reputation, as the numbers speak another story altogether. The French side ended up finishing 12th in the LNB Élite league in France with a 12-18 record last year and was fortunate enough to avoid relegation, while Beverley is now the only former NBA player on the team’s payroll.

However, Beverley’s return to European basketball has not been an instant affair as such. His career with the NBA ended during the 2024 playoffs when he tossed a basketball at the fans in Indiana Pacers’ direction, hitting one of them in the face.

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However, that suspension was never carried out in the NBA. In the time since leaving the Milwaukee Bucks, Beverley has gone on to play for Hapoel Tel Aviv of Israel and PAOK of Greece, putting up decent stats while leading PAOK to the final of the FIBA Europe Cup.

Outside of basketball, things got even messier for him. His November 2025 arrest on felony domestic assault charges led to intense criticism of him before a Texas grand jury exonerated him of all charges in February 2026.

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None of that is anything new to Beverley, who spent his early career playing abroad before Houston ever reached for him. He played in Ukraine, Greece, and Russia after going 42nd overall in the 2009 draft, getting traded away on draft night, and failing to make Miami’s roster.

That resilience eventually built a respected NBA run in Houston, where he made two All-Defensive Teams over five seasons, before stops with the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and others.

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He left Los Angeles on his own terms, something he made clear during an appearance on his own podcast.

“In all reality it was like, ‘No, I didn’t like what was going on, and let’s find a better home for me,'” Beverley said on The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone, via CBS Sports.

This statement is reflective of the same level of confidence with which he made this decision, as Beverley switches from NBA courts to French gyms with the same level of competitiveness that made him famous.