Cooper Flagg Admits Feeling the NBA Pressure as Mavs Rookie Encounters Unpleasant Family Situation

If Cooper Flagg thought college came with expectations, welcome to the NBA, kid—where the bright lights never blink, and even your mom might be disappointed if you miss free throws. After a rocky Summer League debut, Cooper Flagg bounced back like a tennis ball in a wind tunnel, dropping a game-high 31 points in 31 minutes against No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper. And while the Mavericks didn’t come out with the win—falling 76–69 to the Spurs—Flagg gave everyone a front-row seat to the hype. The man nearly scored half of his team’s total points, and let’s be real, when was the last time a rookie made Mavs fans forget they missed out on a Luka Doncic-Summer League encore?

Flagg went 10-of-21 from the field, including 3-of-9 from downtown, and a slightly less flattering 8-of-13 from the free-throw line. And if you’re wondering how he felt about that last part, just ask his mom. “I know my mom probably wasn’t very happy with that,” he laughed after the game. It’s probably safe to assume there was a stern “We need to talk” waiting on his phone later.

Still, that’s progress. Flagg was more aggressive, more confident, and certainly more willing to seek out contact. “Just trusting all the work—taking a lot of the same shots I took last game… just trying to get to the free-throw line, get some stuff early, get to the rim,” he explained. We’ll forgive the missed freebies, Cooper. Growth happens in ugly spurts—just ask every person who’s ever tried to assemble IKEA furniture without instructions.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke Apr 5, 2025 San Antonio, TX, USA Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg 2 shoots a free throw against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men s Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. San Antonio Alamodome TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBobxDonnanx 20250405_jcd_sd2_0303

The No. 1 overall pick openly admitted that the NBA pace is no joke. “I definitely felt a little more comfortable. It was a different-paced game, but they were still being physical, picking up 94. They did a really good job pressuring us and getting us out of our actions,” Flagg said. Translation: Welcome to grown-man basketball, where defenders play closer attention than your aunt at family dinners, asking why you’re still single.

And the pressure wasn’t just on defense. Flagg found himself carrying the ball up the court far more than expected. “I’m exhausted. I’m not used to bringing the ball up like that… but I think I did a solid job bringing it up against pressure and trying to set up our different actions,” he said, probably already dreaming of a Gatorade bath and a nap. To his credit, he only committed three turnovers across two games. That’s cleaner than most people’s group chats.

The Mental Side of Being “The Guy”

Being a top pick comes with all the trimmings: expectation, noise, and 24/7 social media analysts. But Cooper Flagg seems more zen monk than panic-prone. “I’ve been through all this before—same thing going into college, same expectations, same people talking about you… Just trusting the work, trusting all those hours, just knowing what I can do,” he said.

The mental checklist sounds like it came from a sports psychology handbook. Still, you can’t help but respect a kid who knows how to channel pressure into performance—especially when he’s putting up the most Summer League points by a No. 1 pick since John Wall in 2010.

While Flagg stole headlines, his matchup with Carter Bryant was a basketball nerd’s dream. Bryant hounded him on defense like he was auditioning for the Secret Service. “He’s an incredible player. Really lengthy, plays really good defense. He didn’t look tired at all the whole game… physical. He’s going to keep getting better,” Flagg praised. That’s high praise coming from someone who just dropped 31 in his face.

Flagg also acknowledged the volume might’ve been a little out of character. “It’s a new environment, new setting. They want to see me be aggressive and do that type of stuff… I was trying my best to just be aggressive and assert myself early,” he said.

And assert himself he did. He also stressed that he’s taking it one day at a time: “I haven’t really thought about [long-term goals] too much. I’m kind of just focused on each individual day, just trying to get better.” Look at that—an 18-year-old with more emotional discipline than the rest of us when the Wi-Fi goes out.

Flagg had nothing but love for his good friend and fellow rising star Khaman Maluach. “He’s a great kid… very versatile. He showed he can shoot the three consistently… he’s only been playing for four years, but I think he’s going to be very successful.” High praise, and clearly Flagg’s got his eyes on the rest of the class as well.

Let’s get something straight—Cooper Flagg isn’t just hype, he’s the goods. He’s navigating full-court pressure, expectations, and an annoyed mom over free throws like a seasoned vet. Sure, there are things to fix, and yes, he looked like he’d just run a marathon by halftime, but if this is what “still learning phase” looks like, then the Mavericks may have just landed themselves a franchise cornerstone. Now, someone get that kid a foot massage and a smoothie.