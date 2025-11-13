Cooper Flagg Announces Injury Update as Mavs Hit With More Bad News

The Dallas Mavericks couldn’t begin the post-Nico Harrison era with a victory. The Phoenix Suns, with their hot shooting, demolished the Mavs. They tried to stage a fight back, but the team was too wounded. The concerns began with their star rookie, Cooper Flagg, who had a scare early in the game.

Notably, the prodigy has been playing through a shoulder ailment since initially picking it up against the Thunder. Early in the contest against the Suns, a collision with Grayson Allen saw him hold the shoulder again. He momentarily exited the game, but managed to return. While it did seem to be serious, Cooper Flagg feels his body is beginning to adapt to the relentless NBA schedule.

“A little banged up. It’s a lot of games, it’s a little different. Not as much time in between, so I think body is adjusting. But you know I’m getting with strength coaches, medical staff everybody, and I’ll be alright,” he told reporters.

The injury naturally hampered his shooting ability. Flagg did score 16, but made just six of his 15 shots in the game. However, he did manage to make an impact, logging three steals and two blocks. The shoulder injury continues to be a nagging factor. But the former Duke sensation isn’t worrying about it too much. “Nothing to can’t play through,” he said about his injury.

Imago Oct 24, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

And the Mavericks really need it at this point. The squad isn’t expecting Kyrie Irving to join anytime soon. Additionally, their offense ranks dead last in the NBA, alluding to the injuries that have led to the Mavs’ 3-9 start to the season. And while Flagg seems out of trouble, the team suffered another wound early in the loss against the Suns.

The Dallas Mavericks can’t escape the injury plague

Anthony Davis is still awaiting clearance to return to the court. Dereck Lively II is still recovering from a knee sprain and has missed the last nine games. With Irving, that is already three starters out of action. That could become four if PJ Washington’s injury requires the star to rest.

Washington has been a bright spot in the offense, averaging 15.5 points before tonight’s game. Even against the Suns, he managed to score 6 quick points. Sadly, after just five minutes, he came down with a left shoulder strain, ruling him out for the game. No further update has been issued yet. However, it’s a troublesome situation for the Mavericks nonetheless.

Playing without four of their major offensive outlets, the team’s scoring abilities are severely weakened. Naturally, until some of them return, there’s more pressure on Cooper Flagg to lead the Mavericks. Already dealing with a nagging shoulder, excessive activity holds the risk of aggravating the injury. That’s something the Mavericks can’t afford at this point in time.

Imago Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) sets the play as he brings the ball up the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Dickie’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Fortunately, AD and Lively should be returning soon. But in the time they don’t, it’s imperative for others on the roster to contribute. Klay Thompson or Naji Marshall could enter the starting lineup in Washington’s absence. Their role in scoring the ball becomes pivotal for the Mavericks to generate any kind of rhythm.

Flagg saw some positives after Washington’s exit tonight. “When somebody goes down, you got to be able to have guys step up and fill roles. You know, we didn’t get the win, but I felt like a lot of guys stepped up in big moments, and I think we had a really good fight down the stretch,” he said.

Marshall has shown those flashes, like a 30-point performance in a win against the Washington Wizards. He can help take some of the offensive load off Flagg’s shoulders. But if the Mavericks are aiming to win games, their shooting needs to be much more fierce. The team has the second-worst three-point shooting percentage in the league. With the likes of Thompson, Max Christie, and D’Angelo Russell, it’s evident that they shouldn’t be in this position. These things can’t change overnight, with some of the players not getting quality looks due to the lack of a veteran floor general.

Hopefully, Klay Thompson making six threes tonight is the start of him regaining his shooting touch. Because with the absences they have, the Mavericks really need the sharpshooter to produce. How do you think the Mavericks will manage their injury crisis? Let us know your views in the comments below.