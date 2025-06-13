Cooper Flagg & Anthony Davis Put Mavs Star’s Future in Jeopardy as Trade Talks With Lakers Confirmed

Nevermind Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant, it seems like the Mavericks might be the face of the off-season. They were destined to be doomed after Luka Doncic left town reluctantly. But the stars just aligned for them in the draft lottery. Suddenly the 1.8% chance paid off. And the Cooper Flagg dream is still on. But that does put the writing on the wall for some of the rest? Namely, PJ Washington.

It looks like Washington’s slowly losing his significance in Dallas. There’s no doubt in the talent. But Chris Paul’s played more games for Spurs this season alone than PJ has in his two years at the Mavericks. That’s not something you wanna put on the fridge. Flagg is always gonna be the spearhead of their attack. And with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, that forms a solid core. Which leaves Washington collecting dust behind the scenes.

“You bring in Anthony Davis. It’s okay. PJ normally plays the four. Anthony Davis really wants to play the four. The Mavs already have two centers. So PJ moves down to the three. Then they get Cooper Flagg. Now what happens to PJ Washington? Is he coming off the bench? Is Cooper Flagg playing the two like Jason Kidd has suggested that he may play the two? Probably not full-time. PJ’s not playing the two either. And so now, honestly, I’m looking at PJ Washington as a bench player for this Mavericks team, even though he’ll probably close games,” said Isaac Harris on Locked On Mavericks.

By the way, this goes for Daniel Gafford too. They’re insanely important for their rotation. But it’s crazy how much one person can change the whole landscape of your career. They’re also in the final years of their contracts, after which they both become UFAs. So, where will they go? Turns out that there’s actually a team that might benefit with both. And Mavs’ Cooper Flagg dream might do the same for the Lakers, again.

Cooper Flagg’s introduction might send PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford to Lakers

Let’s face it – the Mavs retaining Gafford and Washington both is out of the realm. And Doncic’s trade has made them internet rivals regardless of the hate even existing that much before the trade. What’s funnier is both fitting the profile of what the Lakers need right now. And if the Lakers are really looking to trade for either, PJ Washington’s the guy to stay. That would put Daniel Gafford out the door, potentially to the Lakers.

“That’s because I think his position and what he brings, even if he has to come off the bench, but I don’t think like, I think you have to, you have to have players like PJ Washington to win at a high level and he’s fit here and done everything you can, you’ve asked of him. And he’s going to be 27 next year. I’m not giving away PJ Washington. I’m not even trying to trade him,” said Harris on the pod.

In this scenario, the Dallas Mavericks would also be getting back the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick and Dalton Knecht, who was Los Angeles’ first-round selection last season. In that manner, Knecht is a decent rotational option for a lesser price than either. Would a Flagg deal benefit both the teams?

Cooper Flagg being the differential in two teams is crazy. That just speaks of his future Hall of Fame pedigree. But that pedigree might just bring a doubt into the futures of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford’s careers. Will the Lakers swoop in?